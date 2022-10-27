  • Trending Now in Things to Do
  • Music
  • Events
Things to Do

Learn How to Make the Perfect Charcuterie Board While Sipping Bottomless Mimosas

Sparkling cocktails, cheeses, and meats—what's not to love?

Written by
| Published on
Charcuterie board by Charjuterie.

Canopy hotel in Bethesda’s Pike & Rose just announced a charcuterie-and-cheese class, where attendees can learn to build a charcuterie or cheese board while snacking and sipping on bottomless mimosas.

Each one-hour workshop will include a step-by-step demonstration on creating a “visually stunning” board, with tips on cheese arrangement and meat folding. Participants can practice their new skills with their own take-home box.

Meats, cheeses, sweets, and other accoutrements in the take-home box–plus sparkling wine and snacks—are included in the $75 ticket price. The two workshops will be taught by Julia Wilbert, founder of charcuterie-board purveyor Charjuterie.  They’ll take place on Sunday, November 13 and Saturday, December 10.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day