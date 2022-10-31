Bethesda, Md., is about to be home to an elite new fitness concept worthy of professional athletes.



This fall, The St. James — the D.C. area’s premier athletic and wellness brand — will launch a new Performance Club on Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Bethesda — a multi-level training space featuring state-of-the-art, customizable performance and recovery programs.

The St. James Performance Club is known for its array of expert-curated training formats, unparalleled recovery suite, and nutrition offerings that together create a comprehensive method for performance training known as Build, Burn, Recover.

Founded by two former athletes, The St. James Performance Club boasts premium studios for its group fitness training classes, a luxury Courted Recovery Studio complete with cryotherapy, an infrared sauna, cold contrast plunge therapy, and the Vim & Victor Wellness Bar which caters to your nutritional needs.

The St. James Performance Club’s unique Build, Burn, Recover methodology takes a 360-degree approach to your training regimen, grounded in sports science and athletic training. From Infantry Camp and Athletic Grit group fitness formats to Vinyasa Yoga, members are able to create truly custom training programs tailored to meet each individual’s personal goals.

For a limited time, The St. James Performance Club Bethesda is offering Founding Membership rates ahead of the club’s opening this fall. Memberships include four private training sessions, as well as access to a steam room, high-performance agility turf, a short-course lap pool, and The St. James Performance Club’s exclusive Build, Burn, Recover group classes. Click here to learn more.