5 Things to Know About Voting in the DMV Tomorrow

Tomorrow is Election Day, of course. Here is a quick guide to what you’ll need to know:

1. Voted with an absentee or mail-in ballot? You can track your ballot here.

Still need to drop off your ballot? You can locate a dropbox here.

Not sure of your absentee ballot deadline?

Maryland absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by 10 a.m. ten days after Election Day; Virginia absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by noon three days after Election Day; and DC absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than 10 days after Election Day.

2. If you’re voting in-person, you can find your polling place here. You can even look over a sample ballot before you vote that includes who and what will be on your ballot.

3. Before you leave, check the voter ID laws to make sure you bring the correct identification. As long as you are in line when the polls close, you will be able to cast your ballot. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Virginia, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Maryland and DC.

4. If anyone tries to stop from voting, or you experience any form of intimidation or coercion, are given false information about voting requirements, or encounter someone impersonating a poll worker or election official, you can report this to the election protection hotline at 866-687-8683. According to Vote.org, intimidation can include, “physically blocking the entrance to voting, cursing at people waiting to vote, looking over people’s shoulders while they vote, questioning voters about their choices or citizenship status, asking for identification unnecessarily.”

5. Electronic devices are permitted inside Virginia and DC polling places, so you’re free to snap a ballot selfie as long you don’t disrupt the voting process. But in Maryland, phones and cameras are not allowed in polling places.