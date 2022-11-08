Where to Find Election Day Food and Drink Specials Around DC

Election Day may be one of the most anxiety-inducing and stressful days of the year, but we don’t have to spend it alone (or hungry). Here are some spots around town where you can watch the results roll in while enjoying discounted drinks and food.

Election night–themed trivia at Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Head to Bloomingdale’s beloved neighborhood pub for happy hour and a round of election-themed trivia. Results will also be shown on the big screen.

All-night happy hour at Busboys and Poets

Various locations

The all-in-one restaurant, cafe, and bookstore chain will host watch parties at all nine of their locations. Deals include $6 light bites, rail drinks, and wine, alongside discounts on beer and cocktails. You can also get 10 percent off your purchase at the bookstore when you show an “I Voted” sticker.

15 percent off at Fight Club

633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Capitol Hill sandwich spot is holding an all-night happy hour, where you can get 15 percent off of appetizers like half smoke pups, pork cheek nachos, and beer-battered onion rings. If cheap food isn’t enough to take your mind off of the election, indulge in $7 boilermakers, $2 off draft punches, and $10 glasses of house wine.

$5 wine and beer at Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

This Park View beer garden will reward voters with a $5 house wine or Hook Hall Lager all night, and broadcast election results on all of its TVs.

Taco Tuesday at Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave., NW

The Shaw gastropub serves its usual Taco Tuesday specials, which include $10 taco plates and $8 margaritas, and the returns will be projected on the bar’s televisions with sound.

Watch party at The Park at 14th

920 14th St., NW

Drink and mingle while you watch live-streamed coverage at this Downtown “restobar.” Guests that RSVP can snack on $5 jerk chicken wings and mac & cheese.

Free beer at Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

The Capitol Hill bar will give a free pint of Bell’s Two Hearted Ale to the first 200 guests of the night. If you’re not one the lucky patrons, you can still drink the Election Night-anxiety away with $1 off tequila and $5 margaritas.

Many restaurants and bars are also giving away free stuff to folks who flaunt their “I Voted” sticker tonight. Even though it is technically illegal to offer people rewards for voting, the feds tend to ignore such restaurant and bar deals. Here are a few freebies you can snag tonight:

Art and Soul

415 New Jersey Ave., NW

Voters will receive a free glass of house wine at this hip Southern eatery.

Bollywood Bistro

3955 Chain Bridge Rd., Fairfax

Patrons can get any appetizer of their choice. On the menu are Bombay shrimp, vegetable samosas, and assorted pakora fritters.

Gerrard Street Kitchen

1515 Rhode Island Ave., NW

In the mood for Korean-inspired crispy chicken wings or shrimp tempura? This global fusion restaurant is giving away one free appetizer with the purchase of an entree.

Hotel Zena

1155 14th St., NW

Grab a sample of one house craft cocktail at the boutique hotel’s New American spot, Figleaf Bar & Lounge.

Mercy Me

1143 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Stop into South American-inspired bar after 4 PM to get a complimentary Applejack Sour. The fruity blend of apple brandy, pink jungle citrus, and bitters has been a favorite of many US presidents, including George Washington.

The Commentary Social House

801 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington

Snag some free French fries while you browse the Ballston all-day cafe’s special election day menu.

Viceroy

1430 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Venture into this chic Logan Circle hotel for a free a cup of coffee from BPM Coffee & Wine and a plate of hush puppies with bourbon pecan butter from the swanky Dovetail Bar & Restaurant.

