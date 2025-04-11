Where to Find Passover Specials to Stay or Go at DC Restaurants

Passover runs from Saturday, April 12 to Sunday, April 20. Find last-minute dine-in and carryout specials for the holiday at these local restaurants:

8551 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase

You’ll be able to grab lots of Passover carryout from this Chevy Chase newcomer through Sunday, April 20. Order a la carte dishes like duck-confit matzoh ball soup, roasted brisket, and house-made matzoh done up as a pizza—or opt for a set dinner for two for $90, which includes the soup and brisket, plus za’atar-spiced matzoh, charoset, and flourless chocolate cake.

900 19th St., NW

On Saturday, April 12, head to this mod-American restaurant for a dine-in feast that includes tabbouleh salad, assorted dips, a choice of brisket or mushroom teriyaki for a main dish, and brûléed hazelnut/chocolate custard for dessert. The menu goes for $95 per person, or $110 with a wine pairing. Reservations are available here.

750 15th St., NW

Find a dine-in Passover menu at this steak-and-seafood destination on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13. The set menu features a choice of roast chicken, braised short rib, or halibut en papillote, plus dressed-up versions of gefilte fish, chopped liver (plus a vegetarian option), potato pancakes, and flourless chocolate cake. You can reserve your seat—$74.95 for adults and $34.95 for children under 12—here.

1819 Seventh St., NW

Throughout Passover, this chicken-soup carryout is offering a few serve-at-home specials. Choose a $36 Seder starter kit (with the makings of a Seder plate plus chocolate matzoh balls); a matzoh brei kit; or a la carte treats like macaroon/matzoh toffee. Order for pickup or delivery here.

7239 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

This recently revamped Bethesda bistro will serve Passover dinner on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13. The dine-in menu—$59.95 for adults and $24.95 for children under 12—includes matzoh-ball soup, gefilte fish, braised brisket, flourless chocolate cake with hot fudge, and more.

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

At this Cleveland Park Israeli restaurant, dine-in dinner specials stretch from Saturday, April 12 through Sunday, April 20. All items are a la carte, including braised salmon with olives and rice, charoset with dates, and Manischewitz sorbet. Make a reservation here.

1200 19th St., NW

On Saturday, April 12, visit this Dupont Circle hangout for a four-course Passover dinner—$60 for adults and $28 for children under 12—that includes matzoh ball soup, latkes with sour cream and apple compote, honey-lavender grilled salmon, and chiffon cake with lemon curd. Add on a seder plate, or select wines, for an additional cost. Make your reservation here.