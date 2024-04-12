Where to Find Passover Specials and Takeout Meals Around DC

The Passover seder isn’t just any holiday meal. Before tucking into matzo-ball soup, brisket, or roasted meat, you’ll need to taste foods with more symbolic roles. The shank bone, egg, bitter herbs, and haroset of the seder plate represent aspects of the Israelites’ escape from slavery in Egypt. It can be hard to find all the proper seder plate items, so some of these DC-area takeout meals collect them for you. Others just cover the main event: a big, elaborate meal—free of leavening—to share with family and friends from April 22 through April 30.

5400 Westbard Ave., Bethesda; 621 Lofstrand Ln., Rockville

Jarrad Silver’s Jewish and Mediterranean barbecue truck—with a new brick and mortar in Bethesda coming soon—always celebrates the holidays. A dinner for four ($200) includes a seder plate, a choice of crudites and dips, apple-honey salad, carrot tzimmes, braised bitter greens, smoked brisket, and a flourless dessert like chocolate mousse brownie bites. Order online and pick up at the pop-up trailer in Bethesda or the commissary kitchen in Rockville.

1819 Seventh St., NW

This chicken-soup-focused delivery business is experienced at transporting Jewish comfort food to your door. For Passover, the woman-owned company is assembling pick-up dinner kits ($36 for two) with seder plates, matzo-ball soup, a box of matzo, a side of haroset, and chocolate matzo balls. Pared-down packages are available for $18, and there’s also a “fried matzo” breakfast package. Pick-up is at the Shaw storefront, and the meals are also available through delivery services. Prescription Chicken is donating 5 percent of Passover sales to World Central Kitchen.

Multiple locations

The enduring brunch palace has a full menu of take-home Passover options, including a dinner for four ($160 to $240) with main course options like slow-cooked brisket, fig-and-orange-glazed chicken, and honey salmon. Haroset, matzo-ball soup, and tzimmes are among your side and appetizer choices, and Founding Farmers also sells its own plain or chocolate-dipped matzos for a leveled-up afikomen. Pickup takes place at the downtown DC, Potomac, Reston, and Tysons locations. More info, including pickup and reheating instructions, is available here.

1201 K St., NW

Chef Matt Baker’s Passover menu, available for pickup at Michele’s or delivery, comes as a set dinner for two ($110 to $125) or a la carte, with items like potato latkes with horseradish cream; smoked salmon salad with spring greens, fennel, and radish; slow-roasted brisket; and olive-oil poached salmon. Desserts include carrot cake with cream cheese icing and chocolate pot de creme. You’ll need to find your own bitter herb and lamb shank. Order through Tock here.

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

Cleveland Park’s modern Israeli restaurant is offering dine-in dinner specials, such as braised brisket with sweet potato tzimmes ($30); matzo-crusted chicken schnitzel with sweet corn tahina ($28); and housemade za’atar matzo to replace the usual leavened pita.

7239 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

For two days during Passover—April 22 and 23—this traditional French bistro will serve an incongruous dish: gefilte fish. The roomy Bethesda bistro’s holiday menu ($56.96 per adult and $23.95 for kids 12 and younger)—which also includes matzo ball soup, braised brisket, chopped liver, and flourless chocolate cake—is available for dine-in or takeout via Tock.

8317 Grubb Rd., Silver Spring

One of the DC area’s most well-worn delis, the 60-year-old suburban institution has always been a go-to for Jewish holiday takeout. Find all the classics: matzo-ball soup, chopped liver, brisket with gravy, gefilte fish, haroset, and more. Order online here before April 18 for Passover pickup.

974 Palmer Alley, NW

The seasonal CityCenterDC Italian restaurant from chef Amy Brandwein is offering a Passover tasting menu ($80 per person) for every night of the holiday, along with an a la carte menu. Special dishes include homemade matzo with radish butter, and matzo-ball soup with carrot and dill.

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Silver Spring restaurateurs Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer run this barbecue pop-up out of their New England-inspired restaurant All Set. On April 22, head there to pick up a pre-ordered Passover dinner for four ($175) that includes matzo-ball soup, crispy Brussels sprouts, sweet potato and smoked carrot mash, and a choice of barbecue brisket, blackened salmon, or roasted lemon-rosemary chicken. Reheating instructions are included. Find more info and preorder here by April 18.