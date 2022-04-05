Where to Find Celebratory Passover Meals Around DC, Dine-In and To-Go

Spring is in full swing, which means that Passover is right around the corner. This year, the holiday starts at sundown on Friday, April 15 and will go through sundown on Saturday, April 23. Here’s where to find Passover dine-in, takeout, and delivery options.

Call Your Mother

Park View, Capitol Hill, West End, Georgetown, and Pike & Rose locations

The “Jew-ish” deli is switching up its signature style this Passover with taco kits that offer a twist on traditional holiday fare. Kits include tortillas, pineapple salsa, and matzo brittle, as well as your choice of brisket or a veggie mix for filling. The tacos start at $125 for veggie only; brisket/pastrami is $145; and a veggie-meat combo is $135. Order here for pickup or delivery on April 15.

Equinox

818 Connecticut Ave., NW

The family-owned restaurant is offering a five-course, in-house Passover meal for those celebrating over the holiday’s two weekends. From April 15 to 16 and April 20 to 23, enjoy specials like dried apricot and English walnut charoset, Israeli-style tabbouleh, and grilled 72-hour beef short ribs or involtini of grilled eggplant. For dessert, finish off with a chocolate walnut torte or an almond flan with matz0 brittle. The dinner starts at $75 per person (or $95 with wine pairing) and includes a complimentary bottle of Manischewitz. Additionally, Seder plates can be added upon request ($15). Reservations available here.

Farmers Restaurant Group

Multiple locations in DC, MD, and VA

The group behind the popular Farmers restaurant family is offering special pick-up only holiday option for customers. Enjoy dishes like braised lamb, slow-cooked brisket, and bake-at-home sweet potato kugel. Items are available a la carte, or as a complete dinner package for four starting at $160. Pickup available during the evenings of April 15 and 16.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St., NW

The seafood spot is offering a special prix-fixe Passover meal on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 from 4 PM to 9 PM. Options include gefilte fish with red beet horseradish and matzo ball soup, and a choice between herb roasted chicken, braised beef brisket with red wine bordelaise, and wild Alaskan halibut for the entree. The dinner starts at $64.95 per person ($29.95 per person for kids 12 and under). Carryout orders are also available and must be placed by Wednesday, April 13 at 5 PM. Pickup is between 11:30 AM and 4 PM on April 15 and 16.

Mon Ami Gabi

7239 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

Celebrate the holiday with a meal at Mon Ami Gabi’s Bethesda location on April 15 and 16. The multi-course meal includes options like house-made gefilte fish, chopped liver, slow-braised beef brisket, and potato pancakes. Dine-in is $49.95 per person ($19.95 for kids 12 and under). Reserve a seat here, or order for pickup by Wednesday, April 13 at 12 PM.

Money Muscle BBQ

8630 Fenton St., Plaza 5, Silver Spring

The barbecue food truck is gearing up for Passover with a specially curated dinner for four ($150). The meal includes a choice of slow-cooked beef brisket, blackened salmon, or roasted chicken, and comes with matzo ball soup, Brussels sprouts, sweet potato and smoked carrot mash, and toasted coconut macaroons. Pre-orders must be placed by noon on Tuesday, April 12 for pickup or delivery on Friday, April 15, between 2 and 5 PM.

Neighborhood Provisions

Multiple locations in DC, MD, and VA

For those looking for less holiday stress, Neighborhood Provisions has all angles of your Passover meal covered. Those celebrating can preorder from a large a la carte menu of starters, main course, sides, and desserts—including matzo ball soup, noodle kugel, braised beef brisket, and flourless cake—ready for pickup or delivery on Friday, April 15.

Prescription Chicken

1819 7th St., NW

The chicken soup connoisseurs are touting Passover comfort food through their limited time holiday pop-up, Breiz ‘n’ Shine. Open from April 15 to 24, the Shaw pop-up is inspired by matzo brei, a popular Passover breakfast of fried matzo prepared similarly to French toast that can be made either sweet or savory. Breiz ‘n’ Shine will offer riffs on a variety of breakfast dishes, including bagels and lox, huevos rancheros, and Nutella and strawberries. The shop will be open daily for walk-ins between 8 AM and 11 AM, or for delivery through third party apps.

Sababa

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

For all eight days of Passover, Cleveland Park’s Israeli restaurant is offering a dine-in only holiday menu. From Friday, April 15 through Saturday, April 23, try any of chef Ryan Moore’s limited-time creations including miso-matzo ball soup, salmon with spicy tomato sauce, and lamb loin. For a reservation, call 202-244-6750.

Summer House Santa Monica

11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

Dine in for a family-style meal on April 15 and 16 from 4 PM until 8 PM. Enjoy matzo, chopped liver (meat and vegetarian), and gefilte fish for the table, as well as matzo ball soup and one of three mains. Menus are set at $55.95 per person ($19.95 for kids 12 and under), though à la carte dishes are available as well. Reserve a spot here, or order carryout by Wednesday, April 13 at 12 PM for pickup between 4 and 6 PM on April 15 and 16.

Tatte

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

The Boston-based Israeli cafe chain is offering an assortment of Passover-inspired treats available for delivery throughout the spring. Specials include coconut macaroons and a matzo-chocolate decorating kit, as well as a Passover gift box that includes crunchy almond cookies, chocolate covered matzo, coconut macaroons, and dark chocolate covered almonds. Information on local options and nationwide shipments can be found on their website.

Teddy & The Bully Bar

1200 19th St., NW

Restaurateur Alan Popovsky is putting together a four-course Seder dinner at the American comfort food spot, available on April 15 and 16, from 4:30 PM until 9 PM. Starting off with matzo ball soup, and then pick your choice of an appetizer, main, and dessert course. Options include Irene’s traditional potato latkes, Shiraz-braised brisket, and grilled chiffon cake. The experience is set at $47 per person ($20 for kids 12 and under), though individual menu items can be purchased at à la carte prices. Haggadah prayer books and seder plates will also be available for an additional $25. Reserve a dine-in spot here, or order for takeout or delivery through tock.

Wagshal’s

4845 Massachusetts Ave., NW; 4855 Massachusetts Ave., NW; 3201 New Mexico Ave., NW

The long-standing market and deli has Passover covered with carryout holiday classics like charoset, brisket, and gefilte fish, as well as special creations like double chocolate fudge flourless cupcakes, and matzo-stuffed chicken breast. Kosher wine and all the Seder plate fixings are also available for purchase. Orders can be found and placed here.