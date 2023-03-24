Where to Get Passover Meals Around DC

Passover, the Jewish holiday celebrating the Hebrew people’s exodus from Egypt, begins on April 5 and ends April 13. Cooking for a full seder can be a daunting task, so check out the following options to help you celebrate at home or while dining out.

Community Seder at Equinox Restaurant

818 Connecticut Ave., NW

Starting at sundown on April 5, participants in Equinox’s 10th annual community seder will work their way through the Haggadah while eating za’atar-dusted matzo, roasted chicken or cauliflower-sweet potato shawarma, and more. The five-course meal is $65 with an option to add a wine pairing for a total of $95. Reserve your spot here.

Mon Ami Gabi

Available for delivery or pickup and dine-in at 7239 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

The French bistro is offering a multi-course Passover meal with dishes like matzo ball soup, slow braised beef brisket with french green beans and latkes, and flourless chocolate cake. In person dining is available from April 5-6 for $54.95 a person. Pre-order for pickup or delivery by Sunday, April 2 at 12 PM.

Silver and Sons BBQ

Available for pickup at 11910 Parklawn Dr. #O

This Jewish-Mediterranean barbecue truck is serving up savory Passover specials like a Creekstone prime brisket and citrus-brined whole chicken. It’s also offering traditional seder plates, charoset, and smoked carrot tzimmes. Scheduled orders are available for pickup April 4- 5 from 2-5 PM. Place orders here.

Teddy and the Bully Bar

Available for pickup or dine-in at 1200 19th St., NW

There’s no rule saying a recipe is more trustworthy the older it is, but this matzo ball soup has been a mainstay at restaurateur Alan Popovsky’s establishments for nearly three decades. Try it with other traditional foods like charoset, gefilte fish, or chicken liver with chopped onions. In-person meals are available April 5- 6 at $55 for adults and $25 for kids under 12. Pickup orders are due 36 hours ahead of desired pickup time on April 5- 6. Place your order through Tock or submit this form to info@teddyandthebullybar.com or dropping it off person.

Summer House Santa Monica

Available for delivery or pickup and dine-in 11825 Grand Park Ave

This North Bethesda joint’s Passover specialties include slow-braised beef short rib and grilled salmon, as well as classics like chopped liver and matzo ball soup. In-person meals are available April 5-6 at $55.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids 12 and under. Pre-order for pickup or delivery by Monday, April 3 at 12 PM.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Available for pickup or dine-in 750 15th St., NW

Joe’s is serving up beef and fish specials for Passover like wild Alaskan halibut and braised short rib with red wine bordelaise. Be sure to check out other options like gefilte fish with red beet horseradish or the intriguing vegetarian chopped liver with bibb lettuce salad. Dine-in reservations can be made for April 5 and 6 at $69.95 an adult, while pickup orders can be placed until Saturday, April 1.

Sababa

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

This modern Israeli restaurant, whose name means “great or cool” in Hebrew slang, is cooking up a host of sweet and savory Passover specials like matzo-crusted chicken schnitzel, a cherry blossom tart with sesame crust, and za’atar matzo. Available only for in-house dining on April 5 and April 13.

Call Your Mother

Pickup available at all locations except Bethesda trolley.

Treat yourself to something completely unexpected this spring: Passover tacos. Fill yours with a combination of brisket/pastrami and cauliflower/potato latke, and top it off with pineapple salsa, pepper relish, or a cheese mix. A taco kit for four is $120, but you can also opt for sweeter options like a $35 dessert box of chocolate dipped macaroons and chocolate-and-toffee coated matzo. Order deadline is April 1, but you can stop by any of the locations (including the Bethesda trolley) through April 13th to pick up pecan matzo brittle.

CMB at Home

Available for delivery or pickup at 1201 K St., NW

Chef Matt Baker of Michelin-starred Gravitas is offering Passover dishes you can share or enjoy all to yourself. Specials include deviled eggs, latkes, brisket with natural jus, carrot cake, and more, including a curated wine selection. Orders available for pickup or delivery April 5-13.

Founding Farmers

Pickup available at Farmers Fishers Bakers; Founding Farmers and Distillers; and Founding Farmers locations in Montgomery County, Reston, and Tysons Corner

The “Passover at Home” option offers matzo ball soup, charoset, deviled eggs, and house-made matzo dipped in chocolate. All selections can be ordered in a packaged dinner for four or a la carte through March 31 at 12 PM.

Prescription Chicken

Available for delivery or pickup at 1819 7th St., NW

Between April 4-6, this homemade chicken soup purveyor is selling full Passover seder plates with matzo ball soup, matzo, charoset, and more. It also sells matzo ball soup and challah dishes year-round.