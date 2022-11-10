9 Fun Food Events Around DC

DMV Black Restaurant Week specials are in full effect now through Sunday, November 13 . Moi Moi will offer a three-course meal with a glass of wine for $65, Queen Mother’s is selling two sandwiches for $22, and Cork Wine Bar and Market will have discounted wine flights.

Several DC restaurants and bars will feature specials throughout the rest of International Sherry Week. There is a sherry wine bar takeover at Grand Cata’s spot inside La Cosecha on Thursday, November 10, along with sherry cocktails at Baan Siam, and a tapas and sherry menu at Cranes.

Caleb Jang and Roren Choi—formerly of late Petworth restaurant Magpie and the Tiger—will debut pop-up Gachi Gachi!, a Korean-American prix fixe concept housed in the Please Bring Chips (1320 H St., NE) events space for the next month. You can book a reservation starting on Friday, November 11 here.

Graze on ice cream, doughnuts, cheese, and more at Del Ray’s Art on the Avenue (Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria, between Hume Ave. & Bellefonte Ave.), an arts and music festival on Saturday, November 12. You can take an early look at vendors’ menus here. The event runs from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Michele’s (1201 K St., NW), the Eaton hotel restaurant from Matt Baker, will host a four-course dinner on Friday, November 11, and proceeds will benefit a team member diagnosed with breast cancer. The menu will showcase small production wines from Central and South America, Houston-style Tex-Mex, and Spanish ingredients and influences. Book a ticket here.

Sunday, November 13 is National Pupusa Day and Adams Morgan Salvadoran institution El Tamarindo (1785 Florida Ave., NW) will celebrate with special birria pupusas in collaboration with Taqueria Xochi. There will also be a variety of pupusa fillings, other Salvadoran dishes, and platters. Ten percent of all proceeds will benefit the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network.

Honey’s Harvest Farm (5801 Brooks Woods Road., Lothian) will host a family-friendly sweet-potato festival on Sunday, November 13. There will be face painting, live music, sweet-potato digging, and lots of sweet-potato snacks. The event runs from 11 AM to 3 PM; tickets are $25 for adults and free for kids.

Join the DC Citizens’ Climate Lobby on Sunday, November 13 for a tour of Right Proper’s production brewery in Brookland (920 Girard St., NE). Learn how the beer-makers use solar panels and other energy-saving techniques to keep the facility running. The free tour runs from 12:30 to 2 PM, but you’ll have to pay for beers.