Tiffany Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Wedding Featured Masked Dancers and an Eight-Tier Cake

The former first daughter married businessman Michael Boulos on Saturday.

Photograph by ABC/ Ida Mae Astute/Flickr.
Tiffany Trump at the Republican National Convention in 2016. Photograph by ABC/ Ida Mae Astute/Flickr.

Former First Daughter Tiffany Trump married businessman Michael Boulos on Saturday, November 12, in a lavish event held at Trump property Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. The groom popped the question in January 2021 at the White House Rose Garden, days before the father of the bride vacated his office. Here are some of the details from the Trump-Boulos nuptials.

The Guest List

The wedding was a more intimate affair than you might expect: The New York Times reports about 250 guests were in attendance, among them Tiffany’s siblings and their partners Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jared Kushner, and Lara Trump. (Eric and Lara Trump also tied the knot at the “winter White House” in 2014.) Florida Congressman and Trump ally Matt Gaetz also attended the celebration.

The Fashion

For the ceremony, Tiffany wore a custom beaded dress designed by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. Mother of the bride Maples told People the gown was chosen as an homage to the groom’s Lebanese heritage. Tiffany later changed into a simple white gown for the reception, paired with a massive diamond necklace—fitting for a bride named after the famous jewelry store.

 

Sister Ivanka donned a blue frock that may look familiar to Hitchcock fans: The Grecian number is a copy of Grace Kelly’s dress in To Catch A Thief. Meanwhile, Melania Trump wore an almost white gown, narrowly avoiding a wedding faux pas.

The Reception

Tiffany is known for her penchant for bling—she once commissioned a bedazzled five-by-seven-foot portrait of herself—so a glitzy party was pretty much a given. International event planner Toni Breiss coordinated the event, which featured over-the-top centerpieces bursting with pink and purple roses and blue hydrangeas. The party kicked off with an…interesting number performed by a handful of blindfolded women before the newlyweds graced the room.

For the first dance, Boulous and Tiffany twirled to a rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis. Despite the fact that the Democrats retained the Senate that night, Donald and Tiffany swayed to the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” for the father-daughter dance. The couple’s eight-tier wedding cake was decorated with white flowers, a nod to the cake at Maples and Trump’s nuptials in 1993.

The Drama

Would it be a wedding without some spectacle? Given the former president’s propensity for social media drama, it may not be a surprise that the awkward moment played out online. On Sunday Ivanka posted a series of photos from the wedding, mysteriously cropping out Guilfoyle, her brother’s fiancee. Whether the trim was an intentional slight or not, it spawned attention from the Internet where onlookers wondered why Guilfoyle—dressed in all black amid the pastel party—was snipped from the photo.

