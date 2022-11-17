9 Fun Food Events Around DC

See Food Network star Alton Brown’s variety cooking show at Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Rd., Tysons) this Friday, November 18. Pick up one of the few remaining tickets for culinary demonstrations, laughs, and apparently, a lot of things Brown wasn’t allowed to do on TV. Doors for the event open at 6:30 PM and you can purchase tickets here.

The city of Alexandria will host an outdoor cider festival at Lloyd House (220 N Washington St., Alexandria) on Saturday, November 19. There will be 10 Virginia cideries pouring their creations for attendees between 1 to 5 PM. Tickets cost $55 if you purchase in advance.

The Women’s Club of Chevy Chase (7931 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase) will throw a Hungarian Bazaar on Saturday, November 19. The event runs from 1 to 9 PM and will feature a variety of Hungarian pastries, wine, Christmas candy and more. Additionally, there will be a folk dance show, live music, and crafts for children. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Head to an all things Pinot tasting at Planet Wine (2000 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria) on Saturday, November 19. The $35 ticket gets you tastes of whites like Pinot Grigio and multiple examples of Pinot Noir in rosé or red. Purchase your tickets here.

The Queen Vic (1206 H St., NE) serves up a four-course brunch on Saturday, November 19, and all dishes will be paired with different beers from Guinness. Start with a bacon, mushroom, and cheese frittata served with a Belgian-style wit and finish with pecan pie, Guinness ice cream, and an old-fashioned ale. The brunch starts at noon and tickets are $55.

Enjoy a trio of literary cocktails served by veteran bartender Chantal Tseng at The Gibson (2009 14th St., NW) on Saturday, November 19. This month’s #GetLitDC inspiration comes from Black Sun written by Rebecca Roanhorse. Along with the three drinks, there will be light snacks. The event, $55 per person, starts at 6 PM. Tickets can be purchased here.

Breakfast-taco hotspot La Tejana (3211 Mount Pleasant St., NW) will host the chefs from Hilana Falafel and Bayti for a Palestinian taco pop-up on Sunday, November 20. The menu will include falafel tacos with hummus, Arabic pickles and habañero salsa along with other fillings like Palestinian-spiced chicken thighs and flank steak. The event begins at 5 PM and will continue until they sell out

The FIFA World Cup kicks off next week, and you can head to Wunder Garten (1101 First St., NE), Bluejacket (300 Tingey St., SE), or Boundary Stone (116 Rhode Island Ave., NW) on Monday, November 21 to watch the United States play Wales at 2 PM. They will open early throughout the World Cup.

Grab a drink and a snack and settle into a Profs & Pints talk about American food history with professor Allen Pietrobon at Little Penn Coffeehouse (801 E St., NW). With Thanksgiving around the corner, Pietrobon’s talk on Monday, November 21 will discuss pivotal moments in 20th century politics that dramatically changed how we all eat today. The event starts at 6 PM and if you buy ahead of time, tickets cost $12.