Where to Watch the 2022 World Cup Around DC

The 22nd FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday, when the host nation, Qatar, squares off against Ecuador at 11 a.m. EST. Will France repeat as champions? Can Brazil win its unprecedented sixth World Cup? Will protests over human rights concerns disrupt any games? Will Christian Pulisic lead the U.S. to the quarterfinals for only the second time since 1934?

Watch and see. Here are our 12 picks for DC spots to catch the soccer tournament:



Outright Sports Bars

Public Bar

1214 18th St., NW

Talk about hardcore: This Dupont Circle sports bar will be open 24/7 throughout the entire cup, thanks to the 2022 World Cup Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 allowing DC bars to operate 24 hours a day during the tournament. While the act requires that alcohol can’t be served between 4 and 6 a.m., the bar will be open for 5 a.m. kickoffs. This is a favorite for fans of the Mexican team, as well as an overflow spot for the DC chapter of the soccer nonprofit American Outlaws.

Midlands

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

Midlands has 26 beers on tap and 15 TVs spread throughout its indoor and outdoor areas (the latter has fire pits). Games will be shown with sound, but fútbol will have to compete with football on Saturday, November 26 when the Michigan bar plays the Ohio State game at 12 p.m.

Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and while the kitchen isn’t open on weekdays before 2 p.m., outside food, such as nearby Call Your Mother or Sonny’s Pizza, is allowed. The beer garden will open for 8 a.m. games, and will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

Penn Social

801 E St., NW

The unofficial France bar in Penn Quarter has two levels of TVs, and will serve the French beer Kronenbourg 1664 for $6 during French matches and $16 Narragansett pitchers when the defending champs aren’t playing. You can also pair discounted food like nachos and burgers with $4 Miller Lites. Follow Penn Social on Twitter to get up-to-date opening times; it will only open early for French and U.S. games, along with select 2 p.m. games.

Neighborhood Spots

The Blaguard

2003 18th St., NW

This is for the Budweiser and burgers crowd. This Adams Morgan spot will open at 10 a.m. and begin serving World Cup specials at 11 a.m., including a $8 Budweiser-and-whiskey shot combo, $6 Stella pints, and $4 Bud Light drafts. Plan your trip around their normal daily happy hour specials, which include half-priced burgers on Mondays and $6 totchos on Thursdays.

Ivy & Coney

1537 7th St., NW

The Shaw bar for Chicago and Detroit expats is open for all games starting at 10 a.m., and will be closed Thanksgiving day. Like Midlands, prepare for it to be packed when Saturday Michigan games overlap with the World Cup.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

The Bloomingdale bar will open early when the U.S. plays before noon; otherwise, it’ll open at 1 p.m. daily. Every hour is happy hour here during the World Cup: For all weekday games, enjoy $5 local drafts, $6 draft Old Fashioneds and Manhattans, and $1.50 oysters.

For The Food

Astro Beer Hall

1306 G St., NW

This two-level bar is the official home of the American Outlaws DC chapter, not to mention menu items like the pumpkin pie donut and fried chicken. It’ll open at 6 a.m. on U.S. game days, and 8 a.m. for all other matches. Cheer on the Americans with Miller Lite specials, including $15 pitchers, $20 buckets, and $5 pints, as well as $7 Tito’s cocktails. Astro will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

Last Call

1301-A 4th St., NE

You can’t beat free food. This cocktail bar will offer specials and giveaways during the tournament: Complimentary Buffalo and Bergen bagels for England vs. Iran on November 21? Check. A free brat when Germany takes on Spain November 27? Danke schön. Drink specials throughout the tournament? Let’s go. The bar opens at 7:30 a.m. ahead of 8 a.m. game days, and 9:30 a.m. before 10 a.m. start times. Last Call will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

This Park View spot is great for big groups—you can reserve a 10-person table for $25, and it comes with a bucket of beer. Hook Hall has plenty of inside and outside viewing spots, and patrons can choose between menu options like a frozen margarita-and-street taco combo for $6.99, a $20 nacho platter, or $4.99 Mexican bar snacks like quicos and churritos. The bar will be open for all matches except those that start at 5 a.m., and it will be open Thanksgiving day.

For the Beers

Shelter

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Attention Brits: $5 cask ales and select draft lagers are available here starting at 8 a.m. on all game days, with the exception of Thanksgiving day. Start your morning with Hi/Fi breakfast tacos and Cameo pastries, or swing by around lunch for Red Apron sandwiches.

If you’re loving the $5 cask ales, check out fellow Neighborhood Restaurant Group spots like Bluejacket, which will also have cask ales and its World Cup lager Stars & Stripes available starting at 10 a.m., and Churchkey, which will open at 1 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends. All three locations will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

Duke’s Grocery

Multiple locations

Travel the world during the tournament with Duke’s beer passport. Check a box when you order one of its 12 international and domestic beers such as Denmark’s Carlsberg or England’s London Pride. Submit your completed bracket before 11 a.m. on November 20 for a chance to win up to $500, or enter its stein-holding competition at any of the three locations.

The Foggy Bottom spot will show all matches starting at 8 a.m. with breakfast service, including on Thanksgiving day. The Dupont Circle and Woodley Park locations will show all matches starting at 11 a.m., and will be closed Thanksgiving day.

Biergarten Haus

1355 H St., NE

The H Street spot comes with 25 TVs and stadium sound throughout six viewing areas, including outdoor spots with heaters and fire pits. The bar will show all matches starting at 8 a.m., with breakfast service, mimosas, and Bloody Marys available for the early matches. Hot beverages such as Irish coffee, Glühwein (aka mulled wine), and hot cider are also on the menu.

While those looking to “work” remotely are encouraged to bring their laptops and pups Monday through Friday, the group asks that you leave the dogs and computers home on the weekends. Biergarten Haus will be open on Thanksgiving day.