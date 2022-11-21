President Joe Biden’s eldest granddaughter Naomi Biden married now-First Grandson-in-law Peter Neal on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday, November 19. Naomi isn’t the only relative of an Oval Office inhabitant to get hitched this month: Tiffany Trump, daughter of former president Donald Trump, tied the knot a week before in Palm Beach. We took a look at how the weddings stacked up.

The wedding setting

Tiffany’s nuptials took place at the “winter White House,” Trump property Mar-A-Lago. Meanwhile, Naomi said “I do” at the actual White House in the first wedding ceremony to ever take place on the South Lawn. Despite their high-profile families, both weddings were relatively small, capping out at 250 guests.

Grace Kelly’s influence

Vogue reports Naomi’s lacy Ralph Lauren number was a reference to the high-necked dress Grace Kelly wore at her wedding to Prince of Monaco Ranier III. The movie star-turned-royal also inspired a look at Tiffany’s wedding: Maid of honor Ivanka Trump, who donned an arctic blue gown that echoed Kelly’s costume in the Hitchcock film To Catch A Thief.

The eyebrow-raiser

There was the initial question about whether taxpayers were footing the bill for Naomi’s White House wedding—the answer being no; White House officials shared that the family was covering the costs. The Trump wedding offered less bureaucratic (but far more delicious) drama when Ivanka cropped her brother’s fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle out of her post-wedding Instagram. Officials have yet to make a statement on Crop-gate.

Lol Ivanka cropped out Kimberly Guilfoyle from Tiffany’s wedding photos pic.twitter.com/AOIWRlOwf9 — Natalie Betance (@nataliebetance) November 13, 2022

Cake boss

Naomi’s white fondant cake featured seven tiers. (A guest described their slice as “lemony” to the Washington Post.) The cake at Tiffany’s event, er, trumped, that towering confection, maxing out at eight layers. Her dessert was designed to look like the seven-foot floral cake at Donald and mom Marla Maples’ wedding.

After parties

In addition to the wedding bells, both presidential patriarchs commemorated major events in the days following their respective festivities. The 45th president announced his 2024 candidacy three days after his daughter walked down the aisle, and the 46th president celebrated his 80th birthday with brunch a day after his granddaughter’s fête.

The Tiffany factor

Naomi donned bling—specifically, diamond and pearl drop earrings—from turquoise box brand Tiffany & Co. The Tiffany at Tiffany’s wedding was, well, Tiffany, who is named after the glitzy jewelry company.

