DC Workout Classes the Day After Thanksgiving

Itching to get out of the house and move the morning after Thanksgiving? Try one of these studios offering a range of workout classes on Friday, November 25.

Jade Fitness, 10:30 AM

1310 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Capitol Hill boutique fitness facility offers a Day-After Thanksgiving Warrior Class with strength and conditioning.

Past Tense Studio, 10 AM online, 12 PM in-person

3221 Mount Pleasant St., NW

Past Tense will offer a virtual Friends and Family Flow as well as a Vinyasa Flow class in the studio.

Soul Cycle, 8:30 AM, 9:30 AM, 10:3 AM, 12:30 PM

1935 14th St. NW; 1042 Wisconsin Ave. NW; 2700 Clarendon Blvd. Suite 300, Arlington; 4931 Elm St., Bethesda

All studios will offer 8:30 and 9:30 AM spin classes, and the Bethesda studio has 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM classes as well.

Vida Fitness

1212 4th St. SE, #170; 601 F St., NW; 1517 15th St., NW; 445 K St., NW; 1612 U St., NW; 4040 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

All six of Vida Fitness’ locations in DC and Arlington will offer multiple classes all morning long, from Pilates to high intensity interval training to stretching session classes.

SweatDC, 9:30 AM, 10:30 AM, 12:15 PM

3325 Georgia Ave., NW, Suite 105

If you’re looking for a full-body workout, SweatDC will offer three total body strength and conditioning classes on Friday. The gym offers several types of introductory passes and class packages.

MADabolic, 9:30 AM, 10:30 AM

2106 14th Street NW; One Dupont Circle #115; 701 2nd St. NE

Try a strength-focused interval training class at one of MADabolic’s three DC locations. New clients are eligable for a free first week of classes.

Reformation Fitness

1218 9th St., NW; 525 8th St., SE 2nd Floor

Both the Capitol Hill and Shaw studios will offer small-group Pilates classes, and the Shaw studio has small-group conditioning classes at 7:30 AM, 8:30 AM, and 12 PM.