7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Thanksgiving Weekend

Thanksgiving Eve is upon us, and there are several bars offering specials and extended hours on Wednesday, November 23. Head to Midlands Beer Garden (3333 Georgia Ave., NW), Fight Club (633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE), Wilson Hardware (2915 Wilson Blvd., Arlington), and more for great deals on booze and last calls that stretch into Thanksgiving morning.

Maxwell Park’s Navy Yard location (1346 Fourth St., SE) is unveiling a Swift-inspired transformation on Wednesday, November 23 for the holidays. The glitzy decorations pay homage to Midnights track “Bejeweled.” Book a heated outdoor table that includes four drinks, snacks, and tons of holiday cheer for $100. Check out the holiday menu here.

The Salt Line in Navy Yard (79 Potomac Ave., SE) will set up their Christmas tree lot for the 11th year in a row on Friday, November 25. All proceeds from tree sales benefit the DC Firefighters Burn Foundation. In addition to happy hour specials, anyone who purchases a tree can get a free cocktail.

Watch team USA take on England at 2 PM on Friday, November 25, with viewings happening at bars around DC. Wunder Garten (1101 First St., NE) is offering drink specials throughout the World Cup, Duke’s Grocery (multiple locations) has a beer passport you can use to “travel” during matches, and Little Chicken (1100 15th St., NW) will debut a new wing menu. Click here for more places to watch the tournament.

Port City Brewing (3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria) will host an end-of-month bike ride on Saturday, November 26 at 9:45 AM. The ride is approximately 30-miles roundtrip, and helmets are required. Afterwards, grab a beer at the brewery and meet some fellow cyclists.

Head to Compass Rose (1346 T St., NW) for a Small Business Saturday market with local artisans and food on Saturday, November 26. In addition to the handmade crafts and wares, food vendors like Maydan, Ice Cream Jubilee, and Jane Jane will be setting up shop inside the restaurant. The event runs from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Pop into Atlas Brew Works in Ivy City (2052 West Virginia Ave., NE) on Saturday, November 26 for a hot sauce class that will take leftover turkey sandwiches to the next level. The class is by a Cultivate the City farmer who will give insights on secret ingredients and how to make shelf-stable sauce. The class costs $30 and runs from 2 to 3 PM.