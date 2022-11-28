News & Politics
PHOTOS: Check Out the 2022 White House Christmas Decorations
"We the People" is this year's White House holiday theme.
The Vermeil Room of the White House features illustrations of the Biden family's pets, amid boxes from Operation Gratitude, which delivers care packages to deployed troops, first responders, and military families.
First Lady Jill Biden today revealed “We the People” as the theme for the 2022 White House holiday season. The “People’s House” will welcome an expected 50,000 visitors over the coming weeks, with a variety of digital viewing experiences available for those who wish to see the White House from home. It took more than 150 volunteers from across the country a full week to decorate the inside and outside, which now boasts over 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, 25 wreaths, and one very large gingerbread house (with 40 pounds of icing alone).
The Cross Hall of the White House connecting the State Dining Room and East Room with the Grand Foyer.
This year’s gingerbread White House includes a sugar cookie replica of Independence Hall in Philadelphia.
The official White House Christmas Tree, inside the Blue Room, features renderings of the official birds from all 57 states, territories, and the District of Columbia.
Glowing lanterns, winter trees, and woodland animals line the journey down the East Colonnade.
Floating ornaments have been added to the fountain on the White House’s north lawn.
Artist Robert McCurdy’s official White House portrait of President Obama sits in the Grand Foyer.
The White House’s ground-floor corridor.
The “President’s Front Door,” which opens onto the North Portico of the White House.
The East Room’s decor highlights America’s great outdoors and national parks.
The entrance to the Blue Room, which hosts the official White House Christmas Tree, as seen from the Grand Foyer.
The decorations of the State Dining Room are meant to embody the promise of the next generation—the tree ornaments are self-portraits crafted by students from across the country.
A stained-glass window inside the Red Room shows how “faith can light the way forward.”
A tradition since 1975, fresh cranberries form part of the Red Room’s holiday display and towers of candles reflect the “comfort, peace, and strength we find in faith.”
Created by the Executive Residence Carpentry Shop, the White House Menorah is a new addition this year and was constructed using wood that was removed circa 1950 during a President Truman-era renovation.
A copy of the Declaration of Independence, printed circa 1845, is on display above the fireplace inside the Library.
The decor inside the State Dining Room celebrates children.
Garlands of wooden spoons, measuring cups, rolling pins, and cookies adorn the branches of the China Room’s Christmas trees as a reminder of family traditions passed down through generations.
The United States Marine Band plays inside the Grand Foyer.
The Grand Staircase connects the State Floor and the second floor of the White House, which serves as the official home of the President.
The entrance to the East Wing of the White House.
The official White House portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama sits just off the ground-floor corridor.
Recipe cards contributed by the volunteers who helped decorate the White House for the holidays are scattered throughout the China Room.
Mirrored ornaments and reflective surfaces throughout the Grand Foyer and Cross Hall ensure that visitors can see themselves in the decor—a nod to the fact that the strength of the United States is derived from its people.
The Biden family’s traditional stockings hang above the fireplace inside the State Dining Room, always with an orange in the toe (a tradition originated by the First Lady’s grandmother).
Sleigh bells, hand bells, and, yes, jingle bells decorate the Green Room, inspired by the music and carols that have defined the holidays for generations.
The Green Room.
Four iconic National Parks are represented in the East Room’s fireplace mantel displays, including Yellowstone National Park.
Orchids, one of the First Lady’s favorite flowers, are a new addition to the Red Room’s decorations this year.
Former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s portrait peeks out above “Commander” inside the Vermeil Room.
Holiday lights are reflected off the glass cabinets inside the China Room.
The District of Columbia’s ornament on the Official White House Christmas Tree.
Red cardinals and holiday greenery line the columns and beams of the East Wing lobby.
Woodland birds and animals can be found both inside and outside the East Colonnade.
