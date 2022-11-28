First Lady Jill Biden today revealed “We the People” as the theme for the 2022 White House holiday season. The “People’s House” will welcome an expected 50,000 visitors over the coming weeks, with a variety of digital viewing experiences available for those who wish to see the White House from home. It took more than 150 volunteers from across the country a full week to decorate the inside and outside, which now boasts over 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, 25 wreaths, and one very large gingerbread house (with 40 pounds of icing alone).

