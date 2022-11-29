News & Politics

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Sentenced to 500 Hours Registering Voters in DC

The right-wing stuntmen avoided jail after a scheme to discourage minority voters.

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman
Wohl and Burkman (far right) at Burkman's house in Arlington in 2019. Photograph by Andrew Beaujon.

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman won’t go to jail for their scheme to discourage minority voters from going to the polls in the 2020 election. A judge in Cleveland sentenced the pair of chronically unsuccessful political operatives to spend 500 hours registering voters “in low-income neighborhoods in the Washington, D.C., area,” Cleveland.com reports.

The judge, John Sutula of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, called Burkman and Kohl’s operation “despicable.”

Wohl and Burkman pleaded guilty last month. They’ll also spend two years on probation and wear ankle monitors for six months, plus they’ll be fined $2,500 each, Cory Shaffer reports. The community service is likely a preferable outcome for the pair, as they faced up to a year in jail. They still face further charges in Michigan and a civil suit in federal court in New York.

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

