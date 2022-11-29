Welcome to this newly constructed, luxurious end-unit townhome at The Collection at R Street in the heart of Shaw. This home boasts over 2,700 square feet of living space over three levels, including three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, unmatched outdoor space, and private parking. With soaring ceiling heights, oversized windows, a two-story roof deck, and the largest private green space that The Collection has to offer, this home is sure to impress!

As you enter, you’ll be wowed by the sun-filled open space, natural wood floors, designer fixtures, and high-end finishes. The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring a large center island, Bosch appliances including a 6-burner gas range, ample sleek cabinetry, quartz countertops, and an incredible walk-in pantry. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in the spacious family room with enough space for a formal dining table. The sunny breakfast area is right off the kitchen and overlooks the large patio and private yard, perfect for dining and entertaining al fresco. The yard stretches all the way to the corner of New Jersey Avenue and R Street – a one-of-a-kind in D.C.! A convenient powder room and built-in subtle cabinetry for coats and more complete the main level.

Make your way upstairs to find one en-suite bedroom/bathroom, an additional bedroom, and a beautiful hall bathroom with a tiled shower. Both sizable bedrooms boast modern hardwood floors, large closets, and stunning floor-to-ceiling windows. The second level also features a convenient laundry room with a sink, ample cabinetry, and stacked full-size LG machines.

The third level is an owners’ oasis! The large primary suite features an incredible spa-like bathroom with a deluxe walk-in shower and dual vanities, a walk-in closet, and floor-to-ceiling windows. A wet bar, reading nook, and two points of access to the show-stopping two-story roof deck with over 600 square feet of outdoor space and dramatic views of the city complete this stunning level.

Just minutes from Bloomingdale, U Street, Logan Circle, the Shaw-Howard University Metro Station, and more, this home is supremely located on tree-lined R Street between 5th Street and New Jersey Avenue. With tons of neighborhood shops and restaurants just steps away, 424 R Street offers all the space and upgrades you’re looking for in this lively and walkable neighborhood of D.C.!

Address: 424 R St NW, #B, Washington, DC 20001

Contact:

Isabella Schnider

Isabella@Carolynhomes.com

301-873-5600