What’s Open and What’s Coming to City Ridge

City Ridge, the $715 million mixed-use development replacing the former Fannie Mae campus along Wisconsin Avenue, is inching closer toward completion.

The ten-acre property was purchased by Roadside Development and North America Sekisui House in 2016 for $85 million, and ground broke on the project in 2018.

While some tenants have yet to move in, the majority of construction on the development’s framework is complete, and all four residential projects totaling 690 units are now open and leasing.

Most of City Ridge sits on a grade behind the former Fannie Mae building, which is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and will serve as the future 100,000-square-foot office site for the International Baccalaureate group. Meanwhile, the one-acre lawn that stretches in front of building has been redeveloped into public space, with seating, water features, and events like sports watch parties and outdoor movie screenings.

When visitors walk behind the former Fannie Mae building, they’re in the heart of City Ridge, which is designed to be a live-work-play development that encourages gathering in public outdoor spaces (similar to other mixed-use concepts like the Wharf). The development was built to be a destination rather than a one-stop area for just housing or retail, says Richard Lake, one of Roadside Development’s founding principals: “We wanted to do something that became a place.”

The space is pedestrian-focused, with outdoor dining and seating areas scattered throughout, and plenty of greenery. Beneath the entire development sits a 1,300-car, underground parking garage, eliminating vehicle congestion.

Most of the retail and residential areas are mixed together: The much-hyped, 82,000-square-foot Wegmans, which opened this summer, sits underneath the Branches, one of City Ridge’s four apartment developments, which also opened this summer.

Meanwhile, a Tatte outpost sits on the bottom level of the Crescendo apartment building, which will also have a location of the early childhood education group KinderCare come spring. Also coming next spring: a King Street Oyster Bar, which will sit on the bottom level of the Coterie apartment building, and a Taco Bamba, located to the left of the former Fannie Mae building.

The development is also home to 14 Ridge Square, a building that will house a 30,000-square-foot Equinox coming this spring, a restaurant from Bourbon Steak chef Michael Mina (opening late 2023), and an Industrious coworking space and Cava’s new office headquarters, both of which will open by the end of the year.

As of this coming spring, 14 Ridge Square will also have a rooftop, members-only social club called The Ridge Club. Anyone who lives or works in City Ridge can join for a yet-to-be-determined fee, which will get you access to the space’s outdoor pool, indoor-outdoor lounging and dining areas, and an outdoor movie screen, all of which have views of the National Cathedral and nearby Glover Archbold Park. The spot comes with showers and locker rooms, and Mina will operate a restaurant and bar solely for members.

And, as has become the norm for luxury apartment buildings these days, there is an abundance of amenities for those who decide to live at City Ridge: All residents get access to a rooftop greenhouse, herb garden, pizza oven, cooking stations, and lounges; a sports simulator room; a stadium-seating area designed for guest lectures and book signings; a private playground; a dedicated space for crafts like woodwork or painting; a fleet of electric cars available for rent; and a gym with aerial yoga equipment that also offers workout classes.

Expect programming and regular events throughout the development, too, says Lake: Think a wine-tasting for residents and workers hosted by Mina, or baking classes at Tatte. “We’re telling our commercial vendors don’t stay inside your box, don’t stay inside your lanes.”

