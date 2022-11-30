Where to Find Great Gingerbread Houses Around DC

The holiday season brings gingerbread festivities, and places around DC—even dog bars—are setting up workshops and displays that the entire family can enjoy. From decorating sessions to elaborate creations, here’s where to find gingerbread architecture this year.

Decorate Gingerbread Houses

Cork

1805 14th St., NW

The wine bar will be hosting its annual gingerbread decorating party on December 3 from 10 AM to 12 PM. People of all ages can enjoy hot cocoa, cider, and confectionary treats while learning tips and tricks for how to design a gingerbread house. Price: $60 per house.

McLean Community Center

1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean

The community center will offer pre-made gingerbread houses to adorn with a variety of unique toppings on December 8. This evening gingerbread workshop takes place from 6:30 to 8 PM. Price: $45 per gingerbread house.

The Roost

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Head to a decorating feast at the Capitol Hill food hall on December 10 at 11 AM. For $150, people will receive a cheese pizza, four drinks (beer and wine for adults and soft drinks for kids), and a gingerbread house and cookies to adorn. Price: $150 per group ticket.

Metrobar

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

This outdoor bar is organizing a family-friendly gingerbread workshop on December 11. Enjoy a variety of warm and cold holiday beverages while putting together your gingerbread creation. Stick around for a holiday movie after the event. The decorating runs from 2 to 4 PM. Price: $15 per gingerbread house.

Bark Social

935 Prose St., Bethesda

The dog bar’s Bethesda location is hosting a pup-friendly gingerbread session on December 14. You’ll get all the materials to make delicious for humans—and safe for dogs— gingerbread house. The event will run from 6:30 to 8:30. Your dog must be registered with Bark Social. Price: $35 per gingerbread house.

National Landing

241 18th St., S., Arlington

Join the gingerbread action at National Landing on December 14. The Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington and local artist Sarah Loden are running a decorating event from 2 PM to 4 PM. Afterwards, check out the nearby courtyard light installation from Belgian artists Tom & Lien Dekyvere. Price: Free.

The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner

1700 Tysons Blvd., McLean

The hotel’s pastry team is putting on a workshop to teach children how to make incredible gingerbread houses that they can take home for the holidays. Classes will take place on December 4 and December 11 from 10 AM to 2 PM. There are also private sessions and to-go gingerbread houses. Call 703-744-3999 to book a reservation. Price: $98 per person.

The Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

201 Waterfront St., National Harbor

Head to this hotel in National Harbor for gingerbread decorating all season long. Now until the end of December, purchase timed tickets to decorate a house or cookies in the gingerbread decorating corner. There are also tons of other holiday activities like ice bumper cars, festive readings, and a holiday candy shop. Price: $42 per gingerbread house.

Visit Gingerbread Displays

Willard InterContinental

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Starting on December 1, the hotel will display a recreation of the Willard Center, which will also include a gingerbread replica of the hotel. Visitors can stop by for evening caroling sessions at 5:30 PM, and take a look at the gingerbread architecture until December 23. Price: Free.

Darnall’s Chance House Museum

14800 Governor Oden Bowie Dr., Upper Marlboro

See some of the DC area’s best gingerbread houses, and vote for your favorite at this showcase happening on December 2. The event runs from 12 PM to 5 PM. Take a look at past entries here. Price: $2 per person; free for children four and under.

The Fairmont Hotel

2401 M St., NW

In addition to having a Santa-in-residence on the weekends from December 3 to December 18, the Fairmont will show off their elaborate gingerbread display made by executive pastry chef Claus Olsen. The gingerbread village will be in the hotel’s lobby until December 31. Price: Free.

Gingertown

1828 L St., NW

David M. Schwarz Architects has hosted the city’s most technical gingerbread build. A cohort of the city’s architects, contractors and amateur builders will rebuild Gingertown once again on December 6. This year’s theme is Moonbase, and participants’ elaborate construction projects will be on view for a week in the lobby after the competition. Price: Free.

The Mayflower Hotel Holiday Pop-Up

1127 Connecticut Ave., NW

Head to the White House Historical Association shop inside of the Mayflower Hotel to pick up a White House gingerbread kit to make at home. You can also purchase this year’s official White House ornament, which commemorates the annual gingerbread display in the State Dining Room. Price: Free.

Reston Museum

1639 Washington Plaza, Reston

Stop by this community display and competition held on Lake Anne Plaza on December 3. Bring your own decorated house and win a prize from the museum. The competition takes place from 10 AM to 1 PM. [are tickets required? if yes, we can say: Tickets are required. Price: Free.