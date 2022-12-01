9 Fun Food Events Around DC

Mixologists around the city are celebrating DC Cocktail Week through Sunday, December 4. Find special cocktail pairings, and join in on extended happy hours and other events happening throughout the week. Tiki TNT, Jaleo, Andy’s Pizza in NoMa and many more are serving food and beverage combo specials.

Head to Estuary (950 New York Ave., NW) at the Conrad Hotel for its Winter at Bay outdoor menu, which is happening until Friday, December 23. Warm up by the fire with holiday cocktails, grilled oysters, hushpuppies, and more. Reservations can be booked here.

In celebration of its two-year anniversary, Pennyroyal Station (3310 Rhode Island Ave., Mount Rainier) is hosting all-day happy hours on Thursday, December 1 and Friday, December 2. Look for $8 beer and shot combos, $5 drafts, and lots of discounts on chef Jesse Miller’s twists on fried tomatoes, mac’ and cheese, and deviled eggs.

Learn to make handmade dan dan noodles with crispy pork at Cookology (4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington) on Saturday, December 3. Participants in the nighttime social cooking club will also learn to prepare pickled bok choy, egg tarts, and a boozy beverage (additional drinks will be available for purchase). The cooking class costs $109 and starts at 6:30 PM. Buy your tickets here

Catch FIFA World Cup action at the Navy Yard location of Atlas Brew Works (1201 Half St., SE) on Saturday, December 3. The brewery opens its doors 10 AM for $5 pints of Bullpen Pilsner and the US/Netherlands game (for other bars showing the game, head here).

Maydān (1346 Florida Ave., NW) is putting on a five-year celebration and holiday market on Saturday, December 3. Stop by for shawarmas and spreads from the restaurant, unique wine tastings, and plenty of handmade items from local vendors. The market will run from 10 AM to 2 PM and tickets are $15. Proceeds will benefit the Children of Persia and The Center for Human Rights in Iran.

Capitol Cider House (3930 Georgia Ave., NW) will host Fahrenheit99 & Co. for a candle-making party on Sunday, December 4. Learn to make your own candles while drinking cider and munching on snacks from Sassy Chef’s Kitchen. Tickets are $72 and come with everything you’ll need to make an 8 ounce vegan candle, plus a glass of cider, bites, and an additional gift to take home. The event starts at 2 PM.

Jack Rose (2007 18th St., NW) throws its ninth annual Repeal Day event on Sunday, December 4. It’ll feature a vintage spirits tasting, bottomless Champagne specials, and deals on prohibition-era cocktails. From 4:30 to 6:30 PM, owner Bill Thomas will host a ticketed tasting of rare bottles of whisky, rum, and Armagnac dating back to the 1930s. The celebration and food specials will run from 7 to 10 PM; the spirits tasting will cost $110 and include two welcome cocktails and snacks.

Join a pizza-making class at In Bocca Al Lupo (2400 Wisconsin Ave., NW) on Monday, December 5. During the one-hour session, participants will learn to make Roman and Neapolitan pizzas from start to finish. After, sit down with your classmates for a glass of Italian wine and a few slices. The class costs $75 per person and you can purchase tickets here.