Budget-friendly. Shop sweet treats, luxury scents, fashion, jewelry, and more at the Park View Holiday Market at Hook Hall (Sun, free, Northwest DC). Or, find the perfect gift from a local vendor at the National Landing Holiday Market (Sat, free, Arlington). There’s a Peppermint Mocha Competition where you can taste delicious coffee and then vote your favorite (Sat, free, Arlington).

Arts and culture. Lay eyes on the latest luxury trends at The Gatsby Showcase fashion show (Sun, $75+, Southwest DC). Create holiday keepsakes at an in-studio arts workshop (Sat, $80+, Southwest DC). Buy signed copies of presidential history books at the White House Historical Association’s Annual Holiday Book Festival (Fri, free, Northwest DC).

Theater and shows. See the opening of Synetic Theater’s wondrous take on the folktale Snegurochka in Snow Maiden (starting Thurs, $25, Arlington). Laugh your way into the weekend at Yes Queen! comedy show (Thurs, $12, Northwest DC). Get tickets to a one-man show, Playing Burton (starting Thurs, $25+, Northeast DC).

History and heritage. The Smithsonian is hosting a National Conversation on Race featuring five panelists and a music performance by Nolan Williams Jr. and the NEWorks Voices of America (Thurs, free, National Museum of African American History and Culture).

Music and concerts. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC presents a sparkly Holiday Show (Sat, $25+, U Street). Experience a Christmas music classic, Handel’s Messiah (Fri-Sun, $20+, Northwest DC). You can sing-along to holiday tunes with the U.S. Marine Band in concert at Wolf Trap (Sat, free, Vienna).

Holiday fun. Walk through Meadowlark Botanical Gardens’ enchanting trail of sparkling lights (Thurs-Sun, $16, Vienna). Bring the kids to a Breakfast with Santa (Sat, free, Tysons). Visit the Yards DC’s Instagram-worthy swinging bells light display (starting Thurs, free, Navy Yard). Make crafts with the family and listen to live music by the Singing Snow Princesses at Lake Anne’s Holiday Festival and Christmas Market (Sat, free, Reston). Warm up with hot cocoa and winter tunes (Sat, free, Arlington). Don’t miss the kickoff of Frosted at Franklin Park (Sat, free, Downtown).

Get involved. Browse food and handmade wares and sample wines from Lebanon and the Caucasus at Maydan’s holiday market; proceeds go to Children of Persia and Center for Human Rights in Iran (Sun, $15, Northwest DC).

