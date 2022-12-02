There Were a Lot of Famous People at the State Dinner Last Night

After the President and First Lady were spotted dining with French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, at Fiola Mare on Wednesday night, they hosted a state dinner the following evening with more than 300 guests. In addition to the obvious politicians—Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Pete Buttigieg, etc.—there were a bunch of big names from the business and culture worlds. Here’s a quick look. But this is just a small slice of all the notable attendees: You can check out the full list here.

Cultural Figures

Among the guests partaking in the lobster-and-caviar affair were model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend, as well as fellow pianist Jon Batiste. Batiste’s former Late Show boss Stephen Colbert was in attendance, as was Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus (let’s hope she and the real Veep had a nice chat!). Film director Baz Luhrmann, Educated author Tara Westover, US poet laureate Ada Limón, and actor Jennifer Garner (with daughter Violet Affleck) all also made appearances.

Media Movers and Shakers

Anna Wintour apparently failed to take her own fashion advice, while Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts showed up in a gold dress. MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and Mike Barnicle were there. Laurene Powell Jobs, whose company is the majority owner of The Atlantic, was at the event, as was David Bradley, the magazine’s previous majority owner. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav also came to the affair.

Corporate Bigwigs

Apple CEO Tim Cook—fresh off his dustup with Elon Musk—made an appearance, as did fellow tech-world luminaries Arvind Krishna, IBM’s chairman and CEO, and Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology. Boeing CEO David Calhoun and Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer were also in attendance. Luxury-goods magnate Bernard Arnault, movie-biz exec Jeffrey Katzenberg, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and fashion maven Christian Louboutin were all there, as well.