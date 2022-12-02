Last night’s White House State Dinner—the first hosted by the Bidens, to honor France—was a glamorous black-tie affair, with an exquisite state dinner-worthy menu (butter-poached lobster, mais oui) and a celebrity-packed guest list. Check out these official White House images.
