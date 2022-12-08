PHOTOS: DCPS Students Celebrate the Holidays With the Vice President

On Friday, December 2, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff invited some lucky DCPS students to the Naval Observatory for a holiday celebration. Students, along with their teachers and chaperones, spent the afternoon decorating ornaments, singing Christmas carols, and take selfies with the vice president. The couple even joined the students in a chorus of “Frosty the Snowman,” according to a White House official. The kids took home goodie bags filled with a mug, Ghirardelli hot chocolate, a candy cane, and marshmallows.

The Office of the Vice President partnered with DCPS to select students from seven schools: Browne Education Campus in Carver/Langston; Bruce-Monroe Elementary School in Columbia Heights; John Eaton Elementary School in Cleveland Park; Takoma Elementary School in Takoma; Lorraine H. Whitlock Elementary School in Kenilworth; Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School in Congress Heights; and River Terrace Education Campus in Northeast DC.

Because of Covid restrictions in previous years, this is the first season the Vice President and Second Gentleman have hosted in-person holiday events.

Photos courtesy of the White House Photo Office.

