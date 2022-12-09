Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This December

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Angie Gates

Events DC’s new president and CEO will oversee the city’s convention and sports operations.

Darcy Kuemper

Most recently seen winning the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche, the star goalie is now the Caps’ netminder.

Audie Cornish

She has a new weekly interview podcast launching via CNN: The Assignment With Audie Cornish.

Susan Whiting

The head of the National Women’s History Museum is prepping its first physical exhibit, at the MLK Library.

Sosena Desta

The developer intends to build a local housing community for people who are visually impaired.

Disinvited! Jon Taffer

Does DC really need this aggro TV star’s soulless tavern? Hit one of our thousands of homegrown spots instead.

Photograph of Kuemper by Washington Capitals Photography.

Photograph of Cornish courtesy of CNN.

Photograph of Whiting courtesy of National Women’s History Museum.

This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.