The Silver Diner Is Auctioning Off Its Retro Decor. Here Are Our Favorite Picks.

After 26 years, Silver Diner in Clarendon will serve its last customer on December 11. (Don’t worry, there are several more Silver Diner locations still open around DC.) The classic diner isn’t just dumping its decor, though—they’ve put some of their most notable pieces up for auction. Bidders will have the chance to bring home a neon sign or retro barstools until December 22 at midnight. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the local nonprofit Real Food for Kids, which works to bring food security to children and families in Arlington.

And fear not, Arlington people—you can still enjoy apple pie-stuffed French toast or tropical mimosas. A new Silver Diner location will open in Ballston on December 14.

Here are some of the Silver Diner items you can bid on:

1. Tabletop Jukebox

This jukebox will steal the show during dinner parties. Bonus: The winning bidder can choose 200 songs to be loaded onto the jukebox when they pick it up. The current bid is $250.

2. Silver Diner Sign

This sign has been a staple of the location since it opened in the ’90s. But before you try to move it into your house, just a head’s up—it’s eight feet long and two feet wide. The current bid is $5,000.

3. “It’s Time To Dine” Clock

This lit-up clock is attached to a Silver Diner sign that’s over three feet long. The current bid is $300.

4. Retro Bar Stools

You can bid for either two or four stools. The seats come with chrome frames, maroon upholstery, and black piping. Current bids range from $175 to $300.

5. “Bakery On Premises” Sign

A perfect Christmas gift to yourself or the baker in your life. The current bid is $225.

6. Silver Diner Logo Panel Sign

This sign showcases the original Silver Diner lettering and would be the perfect gift for someone with the initials “SD.” (Shoutout to our editor-in-chief, Sherri Dalphonse.) The current bid is $125.

