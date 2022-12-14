News & Politics

The Washington Post Plans More Layoffs

Publisher Fred Ryan told staffers to expect "single digit percentage" layoffs but no overall reduction in headcount.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Evy Mages

The Washington Post plans to institute more layoffs in the first quarter of 2023, publisher Fred Ryan told employees at a town hall Wednesday. The Post recently shuttered its Sunday magazine and laid off its staff as well as its dance critic, Sarah Kaufman.

Ryan said the paper would continue to hire and that headcount would remain about the same. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the Post has lost a half-million subscribers since last January and does not expect to be profitable in 2022.

Ryan told staffers that the layoffs would account for a “single-digit percentage” of the current staff. He left the town hall without taking questions about the layoffs.

More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day