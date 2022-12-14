The Washington Post Plans More Layoffs

The Washington Post plans to institute more layoffs in the first quarter of 2023, publisher Fred Ryan told employees at a town hall Wednesday. The Post recently shuttered its Sunday magazine and laid off its staff as well as its dance critic, Sarah Kaufman.

Ryan said the paper would continue to hire and that headcount would remain about the same. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the Post has lost a half-million subscribers since last January and does not expect to be profitable in 2022.

Ryan told staffers that the layoffs would account for a “single-digit percentage” of the current staff. He left the town hall without taking questions about the layoffs.

NEW: @washingtonpost publisher Fred Ryan refuses to take staff questions after announcing Q1 layoffs in “Town Hall” @postguild pic.twitter.com/C4HOXb6y2C — Annie Gowen (@anniegowen) December 14, 2022