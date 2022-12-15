Food

10 Fun Food Events Around DC

On the Menu: a cookie-and-wine pairing, festive cocktails, and an Italian Christmas party.

Photograph courtesy of King Street Oyster Bar.

As a part of its global holiday distillery dinner series with liqueur producer Don Ciccio, Brookland’s Finest (3126 12th St., NE) will host a $45 three-course meal with cocktail pairings on Thursday, December 15. The menu, which focuses on Mexico, will include chalupas, birria tacos, and coffee flan.

Take a deep-dive into the cocktail world with Phil Greene at Georgetown’s City Tavern Club (3206 M St., NW) on Thursday, December 15. Sample four cocktails from the beverage historian’s new book of celebratory drinks. The event costs $55 and comes with light appetizers. It starts at 6:30 PM—find tickets here.

Dauphine’s (1100 15th St., NW) will serve a four-course Réveillon dinner from Thursday, December 15 to Friday, December 23. The restaurant’s take on the Christmas tradition includes foie-gras-and-duck-fat terrine on a cocoa cracker; ricotta cavatelli with pickled greens and bacon; and a lemon icebox pie. The dinner costs $85 with the option of a $65 wine pairing. Book a spot here.

The folks at Cheesetique in Del Ray (2411 Mt., Vernon Ave., Alexandria) will host a wheel cutting on Saturday, December 17. Join the traditional wire cutting and taste a renowned gruyere. The event, which starts at 1 PM, is free to attend.

Owen’s Tavern (11820 Trade St., Bethesda) will showcase 15 different drafts and bottles from Maryland brewery Sapwood Cellars on Saturday, December 17. Come by the Pike & Rose hangout for limited release beers plus garlic bread pizzas, burgers, and more. All beers will be priced individually in four-ounce pours.

District Winery (385 Water St., SE) in Navy Yard will put on a holiday cookie pairing event on Saturday, December 17. Taste six different cookie and wine combinations for $50. Classes start at 1 PM or 3 PM and you can purchase a ticket here.

I’m Eddie Cano (5014 Connecticut Ave., NW) and the Italian Bar will throw an Italian Christmas Block Party on Sunday, December 18. There will be $5 mulled wine, discounts on holiday breads, live music, and more. The event is free and runs from 5 to 8 PM.

Capitol Hill food hall the Roost (1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) is hosting a holiday sparkling wine tasting on Sunday, December 18. Sample up to 30 different wines for $39 (you’ll be able to buy bottles, too). The tasting will be split into two sessions, running from either noon to 2 PM or 3 to 5 PM. Purchase tickets here.

Last Call Bar (1301-A Fourth St., NE) will hold its annual holiday cocktail seminar on Monday, December 19. Participants can expect cocktail tutorials, drinks, and bites from owner Gina Chersevani and a cast of the city’s bartending talent. The event runs from 6 to 8:30 PM. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased here.

King Street Oyster Bar (22 M St., NE) offers 12 days of festive cocktails through Saturday, December 24. This weekend you’ll find Poinsettias on Friday, frozen Jack Frosts on Saturday, and Santa’s Swizzles on Sunday.

