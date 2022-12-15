Metro Will Stay Open An Extra Hour and Offer Free Rides to Fans Leaving Sunday Night’s Commanders Game

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants will square off in an NFC East showdown this Sunday at FedEx Field. With possible playoff implications for both teams, the game’s kickoff was pushed from 1 PM into a primetime slot at 8:20 PM. To make sure fans can stay through the game’s end, WMATA has announced that the team will foot the bill to allow Metro to stay open for an additional hour, past midnight, for free rides.

The only two entry points for late riders will be the stations closest to the stadium, at Morgan Boulevard and Downtown Largo. All other stations will be exit-only. Riders entering those two stations after 11:30 PM will be not be charged a fare.

From Downtown Largo, the last Silver Line train to Ashburn departs at 12:26 AM. The last Blue Line train from Downtown Largo to Franconia-Springfield departs at 12:28 AM.

From Morgan Boulevard, the last Silver Line train to Ashburn departs at 12:28 AM. The last scheduled Blue Line train from Morgan Boulevard to Franconia-Springfield departs at 12:30 AM.

Riders can transfer lines at Metro Center (Red Line), L’Enfant Plaza (Green, Orange, and Blue Lines), and Stadium-Armory (Orange and Blue Lines).