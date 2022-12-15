Where to Get Hanukkah Meals and Sweets Around DC

Whether you’re looking to order an at-home Hanukkah feast, celebrate out, or simply enjoy a sufganiyah doughnut, these DC-area restaurants and markets have you covered.

Astro Doughnuts

1308 G St., NW; 7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

The fried chicken and doughnut spot is featuring a Hanukkah Mini Box for the whole month of December. You can pre-order it 24 hours in advance for $32. Flavors include jelly, crème brûlée, vanilla, and Hanukkah cookie doughnuts, each topped with decorations.

Silver and Sons BBQ

11910 Parklawn Dr. #O, Rockville

The Hanukkah take-home menu at Silver and Sons blends barbecue with Jewish holiday classics, including orange-Aleppo honey-glazed duck breasts and braised lamb shanks. The menu includes three vegetable-based vegan sides, and for dessert: handmade sufganiyot brioche doughnuts served with huckleberry jam and honey-roasted apple bread pudding. Pickup orders must be placed by Thursday, December 15, and pickups are on Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18 at two locations.

Sababa

3311 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington

The modern Israeli restaurant in Cleveland Park is offering a number of specials to celebrate Hanukkah this year. During dinner service from December 18 through December 25, guests can dine from the regular a la carte menu or opt for holiday specials like potato latke “vichyssoise” topped with creamy leeks, chopped chicken liver, duck confit, and braised beef brisket.

Ivy and Coney

1537 7th St., NW

The Shaw bar is celebrating Hanukkah each night through the end of the month with latkes and sufgani-shots at their annual Chai-vey and Cohen-y Hanukkah pop-up bar. From December 18 through December 25, staff will light the menorah at around 7 PM (and there’s a “ShotNorah” for something less wholesome). All proceeds from sales of kosher wine will go towards the humanitarian aid organization HIAS.

The Duck & The Peach

300 7th St., SE

The New American restaurant on Capitol Hill is offering sufganiyot jelly-filled doughnuts through December 24. You can pre-order a four-pack of doughnuts before 8 PM each evening for $20.

Equinox Restaurant

818 Connecticut Ave., NW

The Hanukkah menu at Equinox includes four courses for $65 per person, or $95 with a wine pairing, and is available for restaurant patrons, December 20 through December 23. The seasonal menu features yukon gold and sweet potato latkes, pistachio crusted Norwegian salmon, beef short rib, and caramel apple cheesecake.

Neighborhood Provisions

2000 Mt Vernon Ave., Alexandria; and delivery to DC, MD, and VA

Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s catering and delivery service is offering Hanukkah provisions for pickup and delivery on December 17 and 18 this year. Select from options including matzoh ball soup, brown butter couscous, smoked beef brisket, and coconut macaroons.

Occasions Catering

Delivery

Occasions offers a fixed-price Hanukkah menu for $145, or al a carte items at a $150 minimum. Orders must be placed three business days in advance, and are delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays through December 23. Festive options include potato, broccoli, and carrot latkes; kale pesto brioche twists; Zaatar brussels sprouts; roasted chicken; and chocolate hazelnut babka.

Rose’s at Home

715 8th St., SE

Event catering from Rose’s Luxury is offering pickup and free delivery to locations within 30 miles of Capitol Hill on December 21 through December 23. The Hanukkah celebration dinner is priced at $180 and feeds two people. The menu includes potato latkes, beef tenderloin with horseradish sauce, root vegetable panzanella, and apple & cranberry cobbler.