How to Be Nominated as a DC-Area Tech Titan

Each year, Washingtonian publishes a list of the DC area’s tech titans—the entrepreneurs, government officials, cybersecurity experts, venture capitalists, and others doing truly innovative and important work in this region’s tech sector.

Many people ask how they can nominate someone for that article. Our tech titans list is a reporting project—the writer assigned to the article talks to many, many people who know the local tech scene well, asking them to tell us who are the region’s smartest and most influential tech leaders. We don’t base the list on other votes. Someone cannot lobby or buy his or her way onto the list.

That said, we are always happy to entertain suggestions. If you’d like to nominate someone for the tech titans list, you can send an email with the subject line “tech titans” to the magazine’s editor, Sherri Dalphonse, at sdalphonse@washingtonian.com. Please provide a few brief details on what the person does and why you believe they are among the area’s tech leaders.

Thank you for your interest in Washingtonian’s Tech Titans article.

Join the conversation!