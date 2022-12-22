How to Be Nominated as a DC-Area Tech Titan

Where to send suggested names.

Written by
| Published on

Each year, Washingtonian publishes a list of the DC area’s tech titans—the entrepreneurs, government officials, cybersecurity experts, venture capitalists, and others doing truly innovative and important work in this region’s tech sector.

Many people ask how they can nominate someone for that article. Our tech titans list is a reporting project—the writer assigned to the article talks to many, many people who know the local tech scene well, asking them to tell us who are the region’s smartest and most influential tech leaders. We don’t base the list on other votes. Someone cannot lobby or buy his or her way onto the list.

That said, we are always happy to entertain suggestions. If you’d like to nominate someone for the tech titans list, you can send an email with the subject line “tech titans” to the magazine’s editor, Sherri Dalphonse, at sdalphonse@washingtonian.com. Please provide a few brief details on what the person does and why you believe they are among the area’s tech leaders.

Thank you for your interest in Washingtonian’s Tech Titans article.

Sherri Dalphonse
Executive Editor

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986 as an editorial intern, and worked her way to the top of the masthead when she was named editor-in-chief in 2022. She oversees the magazine’s editorial staff, and guides the magazine’s stories and direction. She lives in DC.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day