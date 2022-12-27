A TikToker’s Guide to 5 Hidden Museums in the DC Area



About Winter Things to Do Lace up skates, dine in an igloo, go stargazing, drink a hot cocktail. Here are lots of places and ways to delight in the season, whether you’re chilling outside or getting cozy indoors. More from Winter Things to Do



Looking to get out of the house? Try exploring an off-the-beaten-path museum. TikToker Noelle Harada (@noellemargaret8) set out on a mission to visit every museum in town, going beyond the Smithsonian. She recommends five hidden gems.

716 Monroe St., NE

The Brookland museum doesn’t just showcase the works and personal histories of American poets—most of the exhibits have a visual-art component to highlight a given poem’s themes. There are also open mics, poetry readings, and jazz concerts on weekends.

801 K St., NW

In Mount Vernon Square, this extensive collection of artifacts details the history of DC the city. Harada recommends the “Big Picture” exhibit, featuring 74 panoramic images and a 40-foot timeline of 20th-­century Washington.

2455 Sixth St., NW

Housed in the school’s fine-arts building, this gallery displays artwork created by former and current students. You’ll also find exhibits on African American and African art—Harada suggests a stop at the collection of wooden sculptures and masks.

1500 13th St., NW

This Victorian-style mansion used to be the home of Korea’s foreign minister. The museum’s hidden-gem status means you can get intimate, one-on-one tours of the home, which includes a library, banquet hall, and small garden.

1100 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

From the top of the Waldorf Astoria, get a picturesque view of the Mall, Capitol, White House, Pentagon, and Supreme Court. Harada regards the vista from the clock tower—often reached without having to stand in a line—on a par with the Washington Monument’s.

This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!