9 Ice Skating Rinks Around the DC Area

About Winter Things to Do
Lace up skates, dine in an igloo, go stargazing, drink a hot cocktail. Here are lots of places and ways to delight in the season, whether you’re chilling outside or getting cozy indoors.
National Gallery of Art
Seventh St. and Constitution Ave., NW
Skate near works by artists including Roy Lichtenstein and Louise Bourgeois. The Pavilion Café serves hot cider and pumpkin-spice lattes.
The Winter Village at Cameron Run
4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria
An Instagram paradise with seasonal photo opportunities—think colorful trees, illuminated stars, and a giant wreath.
The Wharf
970 Wharf St., SW
Head to Transit Pier for a riverfront skating session. The rink also hosts events such as curling competitions. Fire pits and wintry drinks add to the mood.
Rockville Town Square
131 Gibbs St., Rockville
Lace up skates at the 7,200-square-foot rink, then refuel at the surrounding restaurants.
Harris Pavilion
9201 Center St., Manassas
Stay dry under the canopy, even on snowy days, at this rink in historic downtown Manassas.
Veterans Plaza
8523 Fenton St., Silver Spring
Skate under the rink’s covering, which lights up with rainbow hues at night. Group and private lessons are also available.
Enchant DC
1500 S. Capitol St., SE
Glide amid a forest of glowing trees at Nationals Park, then hit the Christmas Village for post-rink shopping, live performances, and festive cocktails.
Pentagon Row
1201 S. Joyce St., Arlington
Virginia’s second-largest outdoor rink also offers classes for kids and adults. Rest in the lounge area with its double-sided fireplace.
Color Burst Ice Rink
6000 Merriweather Dr., Columbia
Decked out in sparkling trees and LED snowflakes, this rink hosts performers and DJs for skating to a soundtrack.
This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.