9 Ice Skating Rinks Around the DC Area

Color Burst Ice Rink. Photograph courtesy of Howard Hughes Corporation.
National Gallery of Art

Seventh St. and Constitution Ave., NW

Skate near works by artists including Roy Lichtenstein and Louise Bourgeois. The Pavilion Café serves hot cider and pumpkin-spice lattes.

 

The Winter Village at Cameron Run

4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria

An Instagram paradise with seasonal photo opportunities—think colorful trees, illuminated stars, and a giant wreath.

 

The Wharf

970 Wharf St., SW

Photograph courtesy of The Wharf.

Head to Transit Pier for a riverfront skating session. The rink also hosts events such as curling competitions. Fire pits and wintry drinks add to the mood.

 

Rockville Town Square

131 Gibbs St., Rockville

Lace up skates at the 7,200-square-foot rink, then refuel at the surrounding restaurants.

 

Harris Pavilion

9201 Center St., Manassas

Photograph courtesy of Harris Pavilion?

Stay dry under the canopy, even on snowy days, at this rink in historic downtown Manassas.

 

Veterans Plaza

8523 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Skate under the rink’s covering, which lights up with rainbow hues at night. Group and private lessons are also available.

 

Enchant DC

1500 S. Capitol St., SE

Glide across the ice at Enchant DC in Nationals Park and spend time outside. Photograph courtesy of Enchant.

Glide amid a forest of glowing trees at Nationals Park, then hit the Christmas Village for post-rink shopping, live performances, and festive cocktails.

 

Pentagon Row

1201 S. Joyce St., Arlington

Virginia’s second-largest outdoor rink also offers classes for kids and adults. Rest in the lounge area with its double-­sided fireplace.

 

Color Burst Ice Rink

6000 Merriweather Dr., Columbia

Photograph courtesy of Howard Hughes Corporation.

Decked out in sparkling trees and LED snowflakes, this rink hosts performers and DJs for skating to a soundtrack.

This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

