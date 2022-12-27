9 Ice Skating Rinks Around the DC Area



Seventh St. and Constitution Ave., NW

Skate near works by artists including Roy Lichtenstein and Louise Bourgeois. The Pavilion Café serves hot cider and pumpkin-spice lattes.

4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria

An Instagram paradise with seasonal photo opportunities—think colorful trees, illuminated stars, and a giant wreath.

970 Wharf St., SW

Head to Transit Pier for a riverfront skating session. The rink also hosts events such as curling competitions. Fire pits and wintry drinks add to the mood.

131 Gibbs St., Rockville

Lace up skates at the 7,200-square-foot rink, then refuel at the surrounding restaurants.

9201 Center St., Manassas

Stay dry under the canopy, even on snowy days, at this rink in historic downtown Manassas.

8523 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Skate under the rink’s covering, which lights up with rainbow hues at night. Group and private lessons are also available.

1500 S. Capitol St., SE

Glide amid a forest of glowing trees at Nationals Park, then hit the Christmas Village for post-rink shopping, live performances, and festive cocktails.

1201 S. Joyce St., Arlington

Virginia’s second-largest outdoor rink also offers classes for kids and adults. Rest in the lounge area with its double-­sided fireplace.

6000 Merriweather Dr., Columbia

Decked out in sparkling trees and LED snowflakes, this rink hosts performers and DJs for skating to a soundtrack.

