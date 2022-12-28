Our Favorite Home Tours of 2022

At this point in the holiday season, you might be ready to mentally transport yourself from the craft room you’re sleeping in at your great aunt’s crowded house. Allow us to walk you through some of our favorite house tours from 2022:

A 16th Street Heights rowhouse filled with original art, estate sale finds, and historical details

This 100-year-old home has a navy blue fireplace and dining room, original mid-century modern furniture (like a Noguchi coffee table and Eames chairs), and artwork by the owners’ grandparents.

A boho-traditional bungalow in Arlington with a pink dining room ceiling

This 1922 Craftsman-style bungalow has a mix of colors and patterns, a curiosity cabinet filled with natural treasures like tortoise shells and bird’s nests, and a swath of funky art.

A DC apartment filled with Art Deco finds, mid-century pieces, and pops of orange

This one-bedroom apartment near Meridian Hill Park has a blend of big-box items from the likes of CB2 and Anthropologie and thrifted finds from local spots like Miss Pixie’s and Mom ‘n’ Pop.

A Logan Circle apartment that used to be a schoolhouse

Inside this Francophile-owned condo, you’ll find Parisian-inspired touches, 15-foot ceilings, and an entertainer’s kitchen.

A kid-friendly, colorful Glover Park home

A toy designer with young kids owns this contemporary-style home—which used to be rented to the Finnish Embassy—so it’s filled with lots of color and streamlined, Scandinavian-inspired pieces.

A renovated Petworth rowhouse filled with feminine, Scandinavian-inspired touches

The 1920s Wardman-style house comes with harlequin marble floors and a bulldog named Hank.

A former fixer-upper that’s now a gorgeous Delaware beach house

Almost all of the rooms in this house along the Delaware coast have views of the water, and a crisp coastal theme of blues and whites runs throughout.

