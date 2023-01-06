News & Politics

Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This January

A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation

Carlos Simon

The Georgetown University music professor was nominated for a Grammy for his “Requiem for the Enslaved.”

 

Gabe Klein

President Biden tapped him to lead a new government effort to facilitate the switch to electric vehicles.

 

Lauren Paylor O’Brien

LP, as the DC mixologist is known, won Netflix’s Drink Masters cocktail competition.

 

Jomo Tariku

A local furniture maker born in Ethiopia, he had pieces used in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

 

Judy Woodruff

At the end of 2022, the PBS NewsHour fixture is retiring from the anchor desk.

 

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

