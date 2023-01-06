About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Carlos Simon

The Georgetown University music professor was nominated for a Grammy for his “Requiem for the Enslaved.”

Gabe Klein

President Biden tapped him to lead a new government effort to facilitate the switch to electric vehicles.

Lauren Paylor O’Brien

LP, as the DC mixologist is known, won Netflix’s Drink Masters cocktail competition.

Jomo Tariku

A local furniture maker born in Ethiopia, he had pieces used in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Judy Woodruff

At the end of 2022, the PBS NewsHour fixture is retiring from the anchor desk.

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.