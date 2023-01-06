Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
The Georgetown University music professor was nominated for a Grammy for his “Requiem for the Enslaved.”
President Biden tapped him to lead a new government effort to facilitate the switch to electric vehicles.
LP, as the DC mixologist is known, won Netflix’s Drink Masters cocktail competition.
A local furniture maker born in Ethiopia, he had pieces used in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
At the end of 2022, the PBS NewsHour fixture is retiring from the anchor desk.
This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This January
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
Carlos Simon
The Georgetown University music professor was nominated for a Grammy for his “Requiem for the Enslaved.”
Gabe Klein
President Biden tapped him to lead a new government effort to facilitate the switch to electric vehicles.
Lauren Paylor O’Brien
LP, as the DC mixologist is known, won Netflix’s Drink Masters cocktail competition.
Jomo Tariku
A local furniture maker born in Ethiopia, he had pieces used in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Judy Woodruff
At the end of 2022, the PBS NewsHour fixture is retiring from the anchor desk.
This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
