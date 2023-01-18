Oprah Winfrey Is in Annapolis for the Maryland Governor’s Inauguration

You get a governor! You get a governor! You get a governor!

Oprah Winfrey is in Annapolis attending Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s inauguration. The media mogul and former talk show host played a role in the ceremonies earlier today, presenting Moore ahead of his inaugural address.

Winfrey has a longstanding professional relationship with Maryland’s first Black governor. She interviewed Moore in 2010 following the release of his book The Other Wes Moore. Two years later, Moore started hosting the show Beyond Belief on the Oprah Winfrey Network, and he’s also made an appearance on Oprah’s Super Soul podcast.

In addition to participating in today’s ceremonies, Winfrey supported Moore throughout the campaign. During a virtual fundraiser for the Democratic candidate in June, the talk show legend once more assumed the role of interviewer, dialoguing with the aspiring governor. Winfrey subsequently starred in a 30-second campaign spot where she referred to the former CEO as “my friend Wes Moore.”

Join the conversation!