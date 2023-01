It’s hard to believe this Logan Circle destination for spiced gin-and-tonics and leisurely Spanish small plates and snacks will turn 13 this year. Many of its longtime hits—yogurt-marinated grilled chicken with cilantro and slaw, grilled calamari with salsa verde, hanger steak with Valdeón blue cheese, tiny pork-belly sandwiches—taste as fresh and ex-citing as ever. Same goes for the Manchego cheesecake, another must-order that’s been around since the early days. Moderate.

