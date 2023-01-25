100 Very Best Restaurants: – Izakaya Seki

The oh-so-simple but fabulous mix of mushrooms with butter and garlic—cited by the New York Times as one of the best dishes of 2022, nationwide—speaks to the less-is-more culinary magic that happens at this two-­story Japanese restaurant run by father-daughter duo Hiroshi and Cizuka Seki. You’ll also taste it in a fluffy omelet studded with unagi; a perfectly grilled Hokkaido sardine; a tempura of whiting and shrimp with bright wasabi salt; and a pristine array of sashimi. Moderate.

