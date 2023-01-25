100 Very Best Restaurants: – La Tingeria

Certain dishes linger in our minds—the tinga at David Andres Peña’s unassuming food truck turned taqueria is one of them. The juicy tangle of chipotle, caramelized onion, and spice-braised chicken or beef—both halal—sits atop a crunchy tortilla with shredded iceberg, crema, and queso fresco. It’s a masterful mix of flavors and textures. Other dishes are destination-­worthy, too, from robust quesabirria tacos (go with the goat) to sopes with housemade chicken chorizo. Inexpensive.

Join the conversation!