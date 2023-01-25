100 Very Best Restaurants: – La Tingeria

About La Tingeria
Certain dishes linger in our minds—the tinga at David Andres Peña’s unassuming food truck turned taqueria is one of them. The juicy tangle of chipotle, caramelized onion, and spice-braised chicken or beef—both halal—sits atop a crunchy tortilla with shredded iceberg, crema, and queso fresco. It’s a masterful mix of flavors and textures. Other dishes are destination-worthy, too, from robust quesabirria tacos (go with the goat) to sopes with housemade chicken chorizo. Inexpensive.