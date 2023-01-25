Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: – Unconventional Diner

Chicken and waffles at Unconventional Diner. Photograph by Lia Manfredi.

About Unconventional Diner

cuisines
American
Location(s)
1207 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Awards
100 Very Best 2023
Good For
Good for Vegetarians

Aside from its all-day hours, David Deshaies’s Shaw spot feels more urbane dining room than workaday diner. The Frenchman’s menu is rooted in Americana—there are few better fried-chicken plates in the city—but has a hodgepodge of influences. The fabulous meatloaf gets a Sriracha kick, and a platter of Peking-duck confit shares menu space with Moroccan taquitos. The gooey double cheeseburger is straight-up US of A—like the fast-food indulgence of your dreams. There are several gluten- and dairy-free options, too. Moderate.

