8 Fun Food Events Around DC

Get a golf lesson with a side of all-you-can-eat wings at CitySwing‘s (901 New York Ave., NW) Swing It n’ Wing It event on Thursday, January 26. All experience levels are welcome at the indoor, immersive tech-golfing facility. Guests will learn basic golf techniques, and the $40 entry fee includes two cocktails. Tickets are available here.

The Hot Drinks, Beer, and Cider Festival at Shipgarten (581 Colshire Dr., McLean) happens Saturday, January 28. From 1 to 6 PM, the beer garden will offer wings, bratwursts, pretzels, waffles, and tacos–along with over 40 beers available for sampling. There will be live music, a hotdog eating contest, and a Kids’ Corner with face painting and a moon bounce. Admission is free, but you can reserve an early spot here.

On Saturday, January 28, Cultivate the City is teaching the art of hot-sauce making at Plants Alive! (15710 Layhill Rd., Silver Spring). Attendees will learn to develop flavor profiles, determine heat levels, and maximize a hot sauce’s shelf life without using preservatives. The class starts at 1 PM; tickets, $30, are available here.

JCrafts by Chabad Kosher Chocolate Factory (14803 Southlawn Ln., Rockville) hosts a bean-to-bar chocolate-making event on Sunday, January 29. Guests will learn to roast and grind cacao beans before molding them into chocolate, and hear about the role that food and chocolate plays in Jewish culture. It starts at 3:15 PM; tickets, $25, are available here.

Wondering what glass of wine to pair with chicken and waffles? Find out at VinBohême’s Brunch and Wine Pairing event, held at Bond Collective (609 H Street NE, Floor) and starting at noon on Sunday, January 29. Tickets, available here for $40, include four pours of wine and brunch bites to go with them.

Capitol Hill sandwich shop Fight Club (633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) hosts the final round of cocktail competition Cock Fight on Monday, January 30. Starting at 7 PM, watch finalists Christine Cabatuan of Irregardless and Joey Madden of Jack Rose face off for the win. Audience members can sip on samples of the bartenders’ concoctions while they watch the show. Proceeds from ticket sales, $36.50 each, will go to SMYAL, a DC-based LGBTQ+ youth organization.

On Tuesday, January 31, Union Market steakhouse St. Anselm (1250 Fifth St., NE) celebrates the release of its house-label Madeira with a tasting and pairing event led by beverage director Jack Zarecky and Portuguese ambassador Francisco Duarte Lopes. Each guest will sample the fortified wine, sip two Madeira cocktails, and snack on hors d’oeuvres and Portuguese sweet-potato ciabatta. Tickets are $40, available here.

The Brewers Association of Maryland (BAM) celebrates pours from local Black-owned breweries on Wednesday, February 1. Hosted at Charles County’s Patuxent Brewing Company (70 Industry Park Dr., Waldorf), the happy hour will kick off FebBREWary, a month-long celebration of Maryland-made craft beers. It runs from 2 to 4 PM; RSVP here.