13 Lovely Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day Around DC

Looking for a Valentine’s Day-themed activity beyond going out to dinner? These DC-area events celebrate the holiday of love with fun things to do whether or not you’re in a couple.

Cookie decorating at Lost Boy Cider

317 Hooffs Run Dr., Alexandria

Sugarcoated Bakery is running a Valentine’s-themed cookie decorating class at Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria. Each participant will learn three designs to decorate six cookies. All materials are provided, including a box to take your cookies home. Details: Tuesday, February 7 from 6:30 PM to 8 PM; $60.

Chocolate workshop at Culinaria Cooking School

110 Pleasant St. NW, Vienna

In this cooking class at Culinaria Cooking School in Vienna, a pastry chef and experienced chocolatier will teach participants how to temper chocolate and mold shapes. Each person will get to make and take home a strawberry balsamic bonbon, dark chocolate raspberry bonbon, and white chocolate rose truffle. Details: Friday, February 10 from 2 PM to 5 PM; $95.

Valentine’s Day Festival at Shipgarten

7581 Colshire Dr., McLean

McLean beer garden Shipgarten is hosting a Valentine’s-themed festival with hot drink specials from the winter menu. Try samples from over 40 breweries, snap pictures in a photo booth, and compete for prizes. Details: Saturday, February 11 from 1 PM to 6PM; free.

Candlelight Concert at Miracle Theater

535 8th St. SE

Surrounded by candles at Miracle Theater, the Listeso String Quartet will perform a variety of romantic songs, including Tchaikovsky’s “Fantasy Overture” from Romeo and Juliet and Henry Mancini’s “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Details: Thursday, February 9 at 6:30 PM and 9 PM; $40 and up.

Maker Morning at the Hirshhorn

Independence Ave. and 7th St.

Kids and adults can celebrate Valentine’s at the Hirshhorn, where different activity stations are scattered throughout the museum. Visit contemporary artist Barbara Kruger’s text-based work on the lower level, and then draft love letters inspired by her art. Details: Saturday, February 11 from 10 AM to 1 PM; free.

Build-your-own bouquet with Union Market

1309 5th St. NE

Plant shop Jungle and Loom and bagel spot Buffalo & Bergen are hosting a flower arranging workshop at Union Market to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Each ticket includes specialty flowers, greenery, and a glass vase to display your bouquet, as well as a cocktail to sip while you make your arrangement. Details: Friday, February 10 and Monday, February 13 from 6:30 PM to 8 PM; $85.

Couples candle making at FSC Workshop

5805 Silver Hill Rd. B1, District Heights

This candle-making class at FSC Workshop starts by selecting a fragrance, and then wicking, pouring the candle, curing, and labeling. Tickets cover the class, supplies, and a glass of wine. Details: Friday, February 10 to Tuesday, February 14, multiple times; $60 for two people.

Hanging terrarium workshop at PlantHouse

921 North Saint Asaph St., Alexandria

PlantHouse Alexandria is hosting an event where participants can create a hanging terrarium with love-inspired decorations and air plants. Details: Saturday, February 11 from 6:30 PM to 8 PM; $26.

R&B Night at the Pocket

1508 North Capitol St. NW

Truxton Circle venue the Pocket is teaming up with DC-area magazine the Vibe Room to host a Valentine’s-themed R&B night featuring performances by Kendall!, Hasani, and Ruqqiyah. Details: Saturday, February 11 from 7 PM to 10:30 PM; $20.

Cheese and charcuterie board class at Shop Made in Virginia

1121 King St., Alexandria

Learn how to make a cheese and charcuterie board to share with your sweetheart at this Shop Made in Virginia course taught by catering company Casa Onofre. Participants will learn pairings, cutting techniques, and how to style a tray. All materials are provided. Details: Sunday, February 12 from 3 to 5 PM; $100.

Cake and cookie decorating at Creative Grounds DC

1822 North Capitol St. NW

For a sweet holiday, Cakes by Christa is holding a cake and cookie decorating session at art space Creative Grounds DC in Bloomingdale. All supplies are included, along with two drinks. Details: Tuesday, February 14 from 6 PM to 8 PM; $95 for one participant, $135 for two participants and one cake, and $165 for two participants and two cakes.

Salsa Class at the Local Motion Project

2377 South Dove St., Alexandria

Grab your dance partner: The Local Motion Project, a dance nonprofit, is offering two salsa lessons on Valentine’s Day. The class will take place at the organization’s dance studio in Alexandria. Details: Tuesday, February 14 at 6:30 PM and 8 PM, $30 per couple.

Valentine’s Murder Mystery at Brookeville Beer Farm

20315 Georgia Ave., Brookeville

This Valentine’s murder mystery at Brookeville Beer Farm assigns each attendee a different character. Organizers Off Center Events will lead guests to solve the love-related mystery. Each ticket includes beer and pizza. Details: Thursday, February 16 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM; $50.