This article appears in the February 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This February
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
Shawn Townsend
He’s the new head of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington.
Lindsey Appiah
Mayor Bowser recently selected her to be DC’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice.
Pat Collins
The local TV-news legend announced his retirement after 50 years in journalism. Who will inherit the snow stick?
Tsione Wolde-Michael
A Smithsonian vet, she’s been picked to run the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.
Don Beyer
The Virginia congressman has been spending his free time getting a degree in machine learning from George Mason University.
Disinvited! Major Tuddy
Lots of fans snorted when the Commanders debuted a goofy new mascot. Come on, does anyone actually call a touchdown a “tuddy”?
Photograph of Wolde-Michael courtesy of Tsione Wolde-Michael.
Photograph of Major Tuddy courtesy of Washington Commanders.
