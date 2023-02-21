Happy Tuesday, everyone!

Welcome back from the long holiday weekend. You can put your gaming skills to the test at Beat the Bomb this week, or binge-watch cultural movies at the Smithsonian’s latest film festival.

Best Things to Do This Week

“Into the Woods.” The highly-anticipated revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods , directed by Lear deBessonet, opens at the Kennedy Center this week. The Broadway masterpiece showcases a reprisal of the production’s star cast members, Montego Glover, Sebastian Arcelus, and Gavin Creel, as story-time characters come to life on stage (Thurs through March 19, $45+, Kennedy Center). Beat the Bomb. You are in for an explosive treat at DC’s latest gaming experience. Grab a group of friends and undergo a mind-racing mission in hazmat gear as you work together to problem solve, dodge lasers, and crack next-level codes. If you don’t Beat the Bomb Mother Tongue Film Festival. The Smithsonian’s Mother Tongue Film Festival Black History Month vendor market. Support local Black-owned businesses in recognition of Black History Month at Dacha Beer Garden’s pop-up market

Want More Things to Do?

Budget-friendly. Refill and relax at Movement Crystal City’s Self-Care Fair (Fri, free, Arlington). Enjoy literary readings from local poets and authors (Tues, free, Northwest DC). The Mayor’s Office on African Affairs discusses mental health wellness for Black men (Thurs, free, MLK Library).

Arts and culture. Cultural DC’s Mobile Art Gallery displays “Bundlehouse: Ancient Future Memory” (through March 12, free, virtual and Capitol Riverfront). Celebrate Black art and music at Rhythm and Hues (Fri, $35, Northwest DC). Network with Black creatives, activists, and businesses at Black to the Future (Sat, free, Baltimore). Observe World War II photojournalism as part of the “Eastern Front—Western Front” exhibit at the American University Museum (Wed-Sun through March 19, free, Northwest DC). Participate in an activism workshop (Tues, $12, Northwest DC).

History and heritage. Go on a true crime scavenger hunt at the National Law Enforcement Museum (Sat, $10, Northwest DC). The Rainbow History Project teams up with Off the Mall Tours for a guided walking tour of Black Broadway’s Queer history (Sat, $25, U Street). Commemorate the life and legacy of Malcolm X at Sankofa, Videos, Books, and Cafe (Tues, free, Northwest DC). The White Historical Association hosts a launch event and reception for the new book Mourning the Presidents (Thurs, free, Northwest DC).

Theater and shows. See throwback cheerleading film Bring it On and order from a special brunch menu at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Sun, $11, Arlington and Northeast DC). Watch the movie Dirty Dancing (Wed, $8, Capitol Hill). Arena Stage just added more dates for Ride the Cyclone (through March 5, $41+, Southwest DC). It’s the last chance to experience Bars and Measures (Tues-Sun, $29+, Northeast DC), and Keegan Theatre’s Lifespan of a Fact (Tues-Sat, $50, Northwest DC). The Ballet Theatre of Maryland dances in Momentum: A Mixed Bill (Fri-Sat, $30+, virtual and Annapolis). Don’t miss the opening of Shakespeare Theatre Company’s King Lear (Thurs through April 2, $80+, Northwest DC). Or, the opening of Signature Theatre’s Selling Kabul (Tues through April 2, $60+, Arlington).

Music and concerts. Third Coast Percussion and Flutronix perform classical tunes (Sun, pay-what-you-can, University of Maryland). Channel your inner-superstar at late-night karaoke (Wed, free, Cardozo). Washington Performing Arts is having an evening of Jazz at Lincoln Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (Sun, $45+, Kennedy Center). Attend a musical salute to Tina Turner at the Birchmere Music Hall (Thurs, $39, Alexandria). The Potomac River Jazz Club celebrates Mardi Gras with live music (Sun, $22+, free for students, Silver Spring). The Capitol Hillbillies perform at Republic Cantina’s Mardi Gras Fiesta; costumes are encouraged (Tues, free, Northwest DC).

Bites and beverages. Casta’s Rum Bar is serving up its first-ever Sunday drag brunch (Sun, $25, Northwest DC). Celebrate Mardi Gras at Michele’s. The event features New Orleans-style refreshments and live music by the Blues Styles Brass Band (Sun, $95, Northwest DC). This Mardi Gras dance party at Clarendon Ballroom includes bottomless food (Sat, $25, Arlington). Sip adult beverages crafted by Black brewers at Metrobar (Sun, $20, Northeast DC). There’s live Mardi Gras music and festive bites at Bayou Bakery (Tues, *entry tickets $16+, Arlington).

Game night. Brush up on your music trivia skills at Wunder Garten (every Wed, free, Northeast DC). Compete against neighbors at Metrobar’s outdoor trivia (every Thurs, free, Northeast DC).

Things to do with kids. Join a Space Jam movie party (Sat, $15+, Arlington and Northeast DC). DC youngsters showcase their films at the High School Film Festival; there will be food and a chance to chat with professional art directors, too (Sat, free, Capitol Hill).

Get involved. Partner with the Sunflower Network and Dacha Beer Garden to raise funds for Ukraine. The event includes happy hour and a silent auction (Fri, donations welcome, Shaw).

An earlier version of this post listed entry to this event as free, but it is not. Tickets must be purchased at the door upon entry. We regret the error.

