Say Hello to DC’s New Major League Cricket Team, the Washington Freedom

It’s official: DC’s forthcoming Major League Cricket team will be called the Washington Freedom. The first professional cricket league in the US will kick off its inaugural season this July in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Let Freedom Ring 🔔 🇺🇸 🏏 Join us in officially welcoming the Washington Freedom to #MajorLeagueCricket 🥰 @WSHFreedom will give the nation’s capital a professional cricket team of its own for the first time. It’s absolutely monumental 🏛️ ➡️ https://t.co/PSV7Pf4Z5h pic.twitter.com/HpAqbVVTUf — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) March 15, 2023

Washington Freedom will compete against the league’s five other teams from Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, San Fransisco, and Seattle. Though all games in the 2023 season will be played at Dallas’s home stadium, the MLC and Washington Freedom have partnered with George Mason University to possibly construct a stadium that could host Mason baseball and MLC cricket games by the 2025 season.

Washington Freedom will add players to its roster this weekend during the MLC’s first draft on Sunday, March 19.