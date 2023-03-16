7 Fun Food Events Around DC

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



St. Patrick’s Day is on Friday, March 17, and we rounded up the best Irish pubs for a Guinness-fueled celebration, and some events around town.

Prepare Italian pasta like the pros at this tortellini-making class on Friday, March 17 at Shipgarten (7581 Colshire Dr., McLean). Students will roll their own dough, prepare two different tortellini fillings, and learn how to shape and cook the pasta. The class begins at 7 PM; tickets start at $55, and are available here.

On Saturday, March 18, Park View bar Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave., NW), celebrates the Iranian new year with the fifth annual Norooz Market. Koocheh DC, which organizes markets to highlight Iranian-, Brown-, and Black-owned business owners throughout the city, is behind the pop-up market, which will feature over 20 vendors selling cookies, desserts, pottery, and other goods inspired by their heritages. The market opens at noon—more details here.

If you’re looking for another way to celebrate Nowruz, visit this Persian cooking class led by DC Cooking School (2105 10th St., NW) on Saturday, March 18. Guests will learn how to make appetizers, traditional dishes like tahdig (crispy rice), and Iranian stews. Sayeh Tavangar, a winner on Food Network show Chopped, is teaching the class, which begins at 5 PM. Tickets start at $150, available here.

Want to keep the Saint Patrick’s Day vibe going? Check out this Irish brunch cooking class at Cookology in Ballston Quarter (4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington) on Sunday, March 19. Learn how to prepare apple-strudel muffins with cranberry butter, an apple-and-sausage breakfast casserole, and a dark and stormy cocktail. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the bar. Tickets for the 11 AM class, which start at $125, are available here.

DC’s annual Spring Wine Fling kicks off Monday, March 20 at 30 restaurants across the city. Participating dinner spots–including Convivial, Central Michel Richard, Alta Strada, and more–will offer two glasses of wine paired with two courses for $55 per person. The promotion continues through the end of March; explore the restaurants taking part here.

March isn’t just a month to enjoy cherry blossom season, it’s also National Women’s History Month. Celebrate both at Estuary’s (950 New York Ave., NW) Miss-en-Place cherry blossom dinner on Monday, March 20. The four-course meal with sake pairings will be prepared by Estuary chef Ria Montes, Perry’s chef Masako Morishita, and Creme de la Crop chef/owner Olivia Green. Tickets for the dinner, which starts at 6 PM, are $125 and available here.