Looking for a new home that combines modern sophistication with a prime location in the heart of upper Northwest DC? Look no further than Residence 316 at Kite House. With 1,265 square feet of living space, this condo features two bedrooms and a den, two bathrooms, and stunning modern finishes throughout.

Inside, you’ll find an open and airy floor plan flooded with natural light, thanks to the Pella windows that offer breathtaking views of the city skyline. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, with sleek contemporary cabinetry, high-end Bosch appliances, and artful herringbone tile backsplashes. But the real standout feature is the stunning interior design and attention to detail, which elevates this condo to the pinnacle of modern living.

Residents of Kite House also enjoy a range of amenities, including concierge services, a co-working space, a modern fitness center, and an indoor-outdoor lounge with a trellis, fire pit, and grills. Parking, bike storage, and small and large storage units are also available for purchase.

Located within The Parks at Walter Reed, this vibrant community offers lush green spaces, a large dog park, community events, and the upcoming Whole Foods Market. Additional shopping, dining, and lifestyle businesses in the Retail Marketplace make this DC’s most exciting new neighborhood.

Don’t miss your chance to experience contemporary living at Residence 316. Contact us today to schedule your hard hat tour and see for yourself what makes this condo the perfect place to call home.

Residence 316: 2 bedrooms + den | 2 bathrooms | 1,265 SF | Price: $974,900.00

Sales Contact: All tours may be scheduled by appointment through Urban Pace Sales Managers, Laura Henne & Lisa Frazier at 202.580.6014 or kitehouse@urbanpace.com.

Address: 7175 12th St NW, Washington, DC 20012