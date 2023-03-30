Experience the pinnacle of Loudoun living with a new estate home built by Brookfield Residential at The Reserve at Waterford Manor.

This upscale community offers 3+ acre homesites minutes from downtown Leesburg. Choose from 2 modern home designs that will give your family the space you need now and for years to come.

The Weymouth, one of the homes available at The Reserve at Waterford Manor, is a 3-level, multi-generational estate with 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and 6,211 Sq. Ft. Priced at $1,406,915, this home is situated on 3+ acres.

The Weymouth features a 2-story grand room, a gas fireplace and a primary bedroom tucked away on the main level. The kitchen includes 2 large islands with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. While this home is under construction, you can still choose your favorite design selections and move in sooner than you would with a typical new construction home.

The Weymouth also boasts a multi-generational suite on the main level, perfect for extended family or long-term guests. This suite comes complete with a bedroom, living and dining room, kitchen, and private 1-car garage.

You can learn more about the homes at the Reserve at Waterford Manor at BrookfieldResidential.com. Contact 703.386.7468 or internetsales@brookfieldrp.com for more details.