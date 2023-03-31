MAPS: DC Street Closures for the Cherry Blossom Races This Weekend

After major peak bloom traffic last weekend, the Credit Union Cherry Blossom races on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 will create another challenge for drivers. The Metropolitan Police Department announced a series of parking and road restrictions that will be in place throughout the weekend. Here’s where to avoid if you’re driving around the city.

Saturday, April 1: Cherry Blossom Kids Run

The children’s race starts at 9:30 AM outside the National Building Museum (401 F St., NW), and ends in the same location. Parking restrictions and street closures run from 5 AM to 12 PM on Saturday.

Streets with no parking from 5 AM to 12 PM:

Fifth St. between F and H sts., NW

G St. between Fourth and Fifth sts., NW

Streets closed to vehicle traffic from 5:45 AM to 12 PM:

Fifth St. between F and H sts., NW

G St. between Fourth and Sixth sts., NW

Saturday, April 1: Credit Union Cherry Blossom 5K Run-Walk

Kicking off at 9:15 AM, the 5K loop begins and ends at Freedom Plaza (14th St., NW & Pennsylvania Ave., NW). Parking restrictions and street closures are staggered on Saturday between 2 AM and 4:30 PM.

Streets with with no parking from 2 AM to 11 AM:

Pennsylvania Ave. between Third and Ninth sts., NW

Third St. between C and D sts., SW

Independence Ave. between Third and Seventh sts., SW

Fourth St. between Pennsylvania Ave., NW and D St., SW

D St. between Third and Fourth sts., SW

Streets with with no parking from 2 AM to 4:30 PM:

Pennsylvania Ave. between Ninth and 14th sts., NW

13th St. between E St. and Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Streets closed to vehicle traffic from 2 AM to 4:30 PM:

Pennsylvania Ave. between Ninth and 14th sts., NW

13th St. between E St. and Pennsylvania Ave., NW

12th St. between E St. and Constitution Ave., NW

11th St. between E St. and Pennsylvania Ave., NW

10th St. between E St. and Constitution Ave., NW

Streets closed to vehicle traffic from 8:15 AM to 11 AM

Pennsylvania Ave. between Third and Ninth sts., NW

Ninth St. between E St. and Constitution Ave., NW

D St. between Eighth and Ninth sts., NW

Seventh St. between Indiana Ave. and Constitution Ave., NW

Sixth St. between C St. and Constitution Ave., NW

Constitution Ave. between Third and Seventh sts., NW

Third St. between C St, NW and Virginia Ave., SW

Independence Ave. between Washington Ave. and Seventh St., SW

Fourth St. between Pennsylvania Ave., NW and Virginia Ave., SW

D St. between Third and Fourth sts., SW

Sixth St. between Independence Ave. and Maryland Ave., SW

Sunday, April 2: Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run

The 10-mile run starts and ends at the Washington Monument. Racers begin the route at two different times: 7:18 AM and 7:30 AM. The National Park Service and MPD announced the following road closures for Sunday.

Streets closed to vehicle traffic from 6 AM to 12 PM:

Memorial Bridge

Memorial Circle

Rock Creek Parkway South of Virginia Ave., NW

Ohio Dr., SW from 23rd St., NW to Inlet Bridge

West Basin Dr., SW

East Basin Dr., SW

East Potomac Park

West Potomac Park

Hains Point

15th St., from Constitution Ave., NW to Independence Ave., SW

17th St., from Constitution Ave., NW to Independence Ave., SW

Independence Ave., SW from 14th St. to 23rd St.

Jefferson Dr., SW from 14th St. to 15th St.

Madison Dr., NW from 14th St. to 15th St.

Raoul Wallenberg Place

Maine Ave., SW from 395/695 to East Basin Dr., SW

1200 block of Maine Ave., SW

Maine Avenue from I-395 Westbound to Independence Ave., SW

9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Ave., SW