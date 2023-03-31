News & Politics

MAPS: DC Street Closures for the Cherry Blossom Races This Weekend

Restrictions start Saturday morning and end Sunday afternoon.

Written by
| Published on
iStock.

After major peak bloom traffic last weekend, the Credit Union Cherry Blossom races on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 will create another challenge for drivers. The Metropolitan Police Department announced a series of parking and road restrictions that will be in place throughout the weekend. Here’s where to avoid if you’re driving around the city. 

Saturday, April 1: Cherry Blossom Kids Run

The children’s race starts at 9:30 AM outside the National Building Museum (401 F St., NW), and ends in the same location. Parking restrictions and street closures run from 5 AM to 12 PM on Saturday.

Streets with no parking from 5 AM to 12 PM: 

  • Fifth St. between F and H sts., NW
  • G St. between Fourth and Fifth sts., NW

Streets closed to vehicle traffic from 5:45 AM to 12 PM:

  • Fifth St. between F and H sts., NW
  • G St. between Fourth and Sixth sts., NW

Saturday, April 1: Credit Union Cherry Blossom 5K Run-Walk

Kicking off at 9:15 AM, the 5K loop begins and ends at Freedom Plaza (14th St., NW & Pennsylvania Ave., NW). Parking restrictions and street closures are staggered on Saturday between 2 AM and 4:30 PM.

Streets with with no parking from 2 AM to 11 AM: 

  • Pennsylvania Ave. between Third and Ninth sts., NW  
  • Third St. between C and D sts., SW
  • Independence Ave. between Third and Seventh sts., SW
  • Fourth St. between Pennsylvania Ave., NW and D St., SW
  • D St. between Third and Fourth sts., SW

Streets with with no parking from 2 AM to 4:30 PM:

  • Pennsylvania Ave. between Ninth and 14th sts., NW 
  • 13th St. between E St. and Pennsylvania Ave., NW 

Streets closed to vehicle traffic from 2 AM to 4:30 PM:

  • Pennsylvania Ave. between Ninth and 14th sts., NW
  • 13th St. between E St. and Pennsylvania Ave., NW
  • 12th St. between E St. and Constitution Ave., NW
  • 11th St. between E St. and Pennsylvania Ave., NW
  • 10th St. between E St. and Constitution Ave., NW

Streets closed to vehicle traffic from 8:15 AM to 11 AM

  • Pennsylvania Ave. between Third and Ninth sts., NW
  • Ninth St. between E St. and Constitution Ave., NW
  • D St. between Eighth and Ninth sts., NW  
  • Seventh St. between Indiana Ave. and Constitution Ave., NW
  • Sixth St. between C St. and Constitution Ave., NW
  • Constitution Ave. between Third and Seventh sts., NW  
  • Third St. between C St, NW and Virginia Ave., SW
  • Independence Ave. between Washington Ave. and Seventh St., SW
  • Fourth St. between Pennsylvania Ave., NW and Virginia Ave., SW
  • D St. between Third and Fourth sts., SW
  • Sixth St. between Independence Ave. and Maryland Ave., SW

Sunday, April 2: Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run

The 10-mile run starts and ends at the Washington Monument. Racers begin the route at two different times: 7:18 AM and 7:30 AM. The National Park Service and MPD announced the following road closures for Sunday. 

Streets closed to vehicle traffic from 6 AM to 12 PM: 

  • Memorial Bridge
  • Memorial Circle
  • Rock Creek Parkway South of Virginia Ave., NW
  • Ohio Dr., SW from 23rd St., NW to Inlet Bridge
  • West Basin Dr., SW
  • East Basin Dr., SW
  • East Potomac Park
  • West Potomac Park
  • Hains Point
  • 15th St., from Constitution Ave., NW to Independence Ave., SW
  • 17th St., from Constitution Ave., NW to Independence Ave., SW
  • Independence Ave., SW from 14th St. to 23rd St.
  • Jefferson Dr., SW from 14th St. to 15th St.
  • Madison Dr., NW from 14th St. to 15th St.
  • Raoul Wallenberg Place
  • Maine Ave., SW from 395/695 to East Basin Dr., SW
  • 1200 block of Maine Ave., SW
  • Maine Avenue from I-395 Westbound to Independence Ave., SW
  • 9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Ave., SW
More:
Julia Rosenberg
Julia Rosenberg
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day